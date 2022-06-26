ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Flood advisory issued in Cameron Peak burn area

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a flood warning for the burn area left behind by the Cameron Peak Fire.

According to the service’s automated gauges, heavy rain and subsequent flooding are anticipated for the scar that has experienced this since the large wildfire scorched the area’s surface.

Flood advisory active until 4:30 June 26, 2022 – Credit Weather Forecast Office Denver Boulder

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. and you are advised to use caution if you are or will be in the area.

