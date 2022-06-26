Frazzlebrain

As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, Pala Casino offers the best in live events. June 27, 2022 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort in San Diego’s North County will present award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Kenny Loggins, on Friday, November 11, performing live indoors at the Events Center. Kenny Loggins’ remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and brought his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it’s been a part of his life as long as he can remember.

PALA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO