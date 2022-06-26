ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Frazzlebrain

eastcountymagazine.org
 2 days ago

June 26, 2022 (San Diego) -- While we often cannot control...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

June 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Santee divvies up extra Covid money to tackle homelessness by the river (San Diego Union-Tribune) Sheriff’s Department makes...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

READER'S EDITORIAL: FOR SAN DIEGO JEWS, THE END OF ROE V. WADE ERODES RELIGIOUS LIBERTY

Times of SD Editor’s Note: This statement was prepared and signed by more than 45 leaders of the San Diego Jewish community. June 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Jewish tradition is grounded in obligation and responsibility to ourselves, one another, and our community. As Jewish communal professionals and clergy, we understand Jewish approaches to autonomy and community have long protected the rights of reproductive freedom and justice, as exemplified by cases where health, wellness, and life are at stake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

West Main Street

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

guns seized

June 28, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A man suspected in a series of burglaries at a self-storage facility is behind bars after stolen items, including firearms, were found in his East County home, says Lieutenant Shawn Wray. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
eastcountymagazine.org

PALA CASINO SPA RESORT PRESENTS KENNY LOGGINS ON NOVEMBER 11

As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, Pala Casino offers the best in live events. June 27, 2022 (Pala) -- Pala Casino Spa Resort in San Diego’s North County will present award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter, Kenny Loggins, on Friday, November 11, performing live indoors at the Events Center. Kenny Loggins’ remarkable four-decade-plus career has brought him from the top of the charts to the toast of the Grammys. He’s had smash hits on Hollywood’s favorite soundtracks, rocked worldwide stages, and brought his soulful, beautiful voice to platinum albums of a variety of genres. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it’s been a part of his life as long as he can remember.
PALA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ON WORLD REFUGEE DAY, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE CALLS ON COMMUNITIES AND NATIONS TO HELP REFUGEES

Want to help? View resource guide to assist refugees in San Diego County. June 26, 2022 (San Diego) – In honor of World Refugee Day on June 20, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a video announcing expanded help to resettle refugees in the U.S. He also called on nations around the world as well as people and organizations across the U.S. to come together to assist those fleeing violence and oppression.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON SEEKS INPUT ON WEST MAIN STREET ENTRANCE DESIGN

June 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon is preparing a Caltrans application to beautify West Main Street at the entrance to downtown El Cajon and welcomes your input. The proposed project will install a new modern roundabout (at the intersection of El Cajon Blvd., Main Street and Douglas), construct separated bikeways, improved sidewalks, new street lighting, and landscaping.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Neuroscience
eastcountymagazine.org

MACHINE GUNS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM BURGLARY SUSPECT’S EAST COUNTY HOME

June 28, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- A man suspected in a series of burglaries at a self-storage facility is behind bars after stolen items, including firearms, were found in his East County home, says Lieutenant Shawn Wray. Detectives from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation had been investigating burglaries...
LAKESIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy