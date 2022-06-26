ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 14, killed in hit-and-run crash in Escondido; suspected driver arrested

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash while walking across an Escondido street, and the suspected driver — a 70-year-old man — was arrested hours later, police said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue. The boy had been walking east in a crosswalk against a "don't walk" signal when a driver headed north on Bear Valley Parkway struck him, police said.

Officers found the boy lying in the roadway and started CPR on him until paramedics arrived and took over. They took the boy to Palomar Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name was not released.

After combing through "physical evidence," statements from witnesses and law enforcement databases, investigators identified the vehicle that struck the boy as a black 2021 Lexus RX 350, Lt. Scott Walters said in a statement.

Investigators then identified the suspected driver as Jon Edwin Kiesel, a 70-year-old Escondido resident. He was booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of hit and run, Walters said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call lead detective Officer Paul Smyth at (760) 839-4423.

7:46 p.m. June 26, 2022 :

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

