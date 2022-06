A year ago at this time, the Brooklyn Nets were looking like not only favorites for the 2022 championship, but a possible dynasty ready to contend for the next several seasons with perhaps the best trio of scoring superstars in NBA history. Obviously, that is not how things played out. Kyrie Irving missed the beginning of the season and most of Brooklyn's home games because of a vaccine mandate. James Harden forced his way out. Kevin Durant got hurt during the regular season and struggled on his way to a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO