File photo. Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

A security camera captured footage of a massive mountain lion walking outside of a home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Saturday night.

The huge lion is only seen for a few moments before disappearing into the night.

Check out the full video below:

In Colorado, we share space with some pretty amazing predators. It is important to be aware of them and respect their space to ensure both humans and animals stay safe.