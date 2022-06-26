ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, MA

Single-vehicle crash in Lancaster kills driver

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
LANCASTER — A single-vehicle crash early Saturday killed the car's lone occupant, police said in a press release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Old Common Road, said police, who responded to a 911 call received by the Nashoba Valley Regional Dispatch District just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police and fire crews from Lancaster and Bolton went to the scene, along with state police.

The crash remains under investigation by Lancaster and state police.

