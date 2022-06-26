ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anya Taylor-Joy flashes ring, sparks Malcolm McRae engagement rumors

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGboK_0gMlEaiS00

Is Anya Taylor-Joy heading down the aisle?

The “Queen’s Gambit” star – who is dating musician Malcolm McRae – is sparking engagement rumors after she was photographed flashing a ring on that finger while disembarking from a private jet in Sydney, Australia, last week.

“She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car,” an eyewitness told the Daily Mail, who was first to report the news on Sunday.

“She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.”

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBxg1_0gMlEaiS00
The actress has been dating musician Malcolm McRae since at least May 2021.
JaydenSeyfarth/Media-Mode / Spla

Taylor-Joy, 26, looked chic in a brown top and matching trousers for the outing, which she paired with a checked overcoat and a long pendant necklace.

She styled her platinum blond tresses in loose waves, as she clutched onto a packet of chips and carried her adorable cat, Kitsune, in a pod-style backpack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfCBL_0gMlEaiS00
She stepped off a private plane with some new bling.
JaydenSeyfarth/Media-Mode / Spla

While the “Peaky Blinders” star is notoriously private about her dating life, she and McRae, 27, have reportedly been dating for more than a year.

The couple spent the past month Down Under in the Australian outback, where she’s been filming the “Mad Max” prequel, “Furiosa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fe9li_0gMlEaiS00
She also carried her cat in a pod-style backpack.
JaydenSeyfarth/Media-Mode / Spla

They made their red carpet debut a few months earlier at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February, before offering fans a tiny tidbit about their romance.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she told British Vogue in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbbiH_0gMlEaiS00
Taylor-Joy has been in Australia filming a new movie.
JaydenSeyfarth/Media-Mode / Spla

“I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.”

She continued, “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III show PDA at Montauk wedding

Perhaps wedding bells are in their future, too. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, reportedly looked “very much in love” Saturday as they attended a wedding together in Montauk. “Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly Sunday. “Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw.” Holmes, 43, seemed to be an excellent wedding date for 33-year-old Wooten, who was the groom’s best man. She even snapped photos of her beau...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian channels Batgirl in leather outfit on Khloé’s birthday

We’re going batty for Kim’s latest fit. Kim Kardashian showed off her toned abs in a black crop top and Balenciaga “pantashoes” as she attended sister Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday party on Monday, looking like she could star in “Batgirl” herself. Although we only got a small glimpse of her outfit in the videos she shared on Instagram Tuesday, the reality star was spotted in her sleek look after the party in a series of new photos. Wearing a cleavage-baring criss-cross black leather top that tied in the back, Kim added tight Balenciaga trousers with attached high-heeled boots. For the birthday bash,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Private Jet#The Daily Mail#Jaydenseyfarth#Australian
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Leon Brown comes out as transgender

“Sister Wives” star Leon Brown came out as transgender on Tuesday in a candid post shared to Instagram. “Here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans,” the reality star, 26, captioned a slideshow. “My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them,” the TLC personality continued. “I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.” Leon noted that they were “pretty young” when they knew they didn’t identify as a girl. “Unfortunately I grew up in...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy