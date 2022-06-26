ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturning Roe v. Wade 'an important issue' for Lafayette mom

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Friday's Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade was something Lorri Wiegand has waited for most of her adult life.

"I have been pro-life for as long as I remember," the Lafayette mother told the Journal & Courier prior to Friday's announcement, "but when I became a Christian at age 18 and understood how much God values all human life, born and pre-born, is when the issue became incontrovertible for me."

The mother of five – she and her husband have three biological and two adopted children – offers scripture to support her pro-life stance.

"The Bible says that humans are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27— 'God created man[kind] in His own image,),' and in so doing," Wiegand said, "God breathed His own breath into mankind which is 'the breath of life, and man became a living soul' (Gen 2:7).

"This is where the term 'sanctity of life' comes from, the idea that humans are unique. Of all the enumerated things God created, humans are the only creatures in the Bible to be made in the image of God."

The overturning of Roe v. Wade will ensure that "all humans have the ability to live out their full God-given potential," she said. "Think of how our society will benefit from the multitude of contributions these humans will make to our world; we pray for that possibility one day."

Wiegand said before the ruling that she hoped both sides of the abortion debate reacted to the decision peacefully and respectfully of each other.

"We are all God's creatures," she said. "All of us are a child of God, no matter our opinions."

Deanna Watson is the executive editor at the Journal & Courier. Contact her at dwatson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @deannawatson66.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Overturning Roe v. Wade 'an important issue' for Lafayette mom

Comments / 8

Zac Robinson
3d ago

What makes his news? It’s her personal belief. I thought this was a “ News” paper. This is not a religious paper.

Reply(2)
4
