La Quinta, CA

DSUSD to hold special board meeting to propose November election for Trustee Area 1 seat

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

The Desert Sands Unified School District Board of Education will convene a special board meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday in La Quinta to vote on a resolution to have the Trustee Area 1 seat appear on November's general election ballot.

Wendy Jonathan, a board member since 2012, announced last week that she will resign her seat effective Aug. 20. Her current term was set to end in 2024. Trustee Area 1 covers the western section of Palm Desert.

"The decision was not an easy one," Jonathan said at the June 21 school board meeting. "I've been spending more time with my family, which has been preventing me from giving the district the time and attention that I'm accustomed to and that my constituents deserve. And it has truly been an honor to serve on the board these past 10 years."

Two more seats up for grabs this fall

This November, voters will also fill the vacant Trustee Area 2 seat that represents portions of Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, La Quinta, Indio and Palm Desert. In this district, voters will choose a winner of a short-term election to represent Area 2 until December and a winner of a regular-length election to represent Area 2 through 2026.

In addition, voters this November will select a trustee to represent Area 5, an area covering much of Indio north of the I-10. Currently, Trustee Area 5 is represented by Board President Ana Conover.

The other board members, Tricia Pearce (Area 3, La Quinta and west Indio) and Linda Porras (Area 4, Indio south of the I-10), are serving terms through 2024.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

