Motorists who drive on the new Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway, and who do not have an ALGO Pass, will be charged $5.50 for each trip. But for drivers with an ALGO Pass -- which state officials believe will be those who take frequent trips between Mobile and Baldwin counties -- the ALGO Pass will drop the toll to $2.50 each way. A monthly pass for frequent users will also be available, at $40 per month.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO