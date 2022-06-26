Weekend Wrap (June 25 & 26)

KOAM Image

Nearly 3,000 without power in Joplin area, temps 20° cooler today

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty crews are currently working to safely restore power to more than 2,800 customers in Joplin, Missouri. To read more, click here.

Miami, Okla. man 4 years prison, after school attack left victim quadriplegic

TULSA, Okla. – A 23–year-old Miami, Okla. man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for a 2017 attack that left the victim paralyzed from the neck down. To read more, click here.

Firefighter dies of injuries suffered fighting Pleasanton, Kan. fire

LINN COUNTY, Kan. – Monday Linn County Rural Fire was called to a fire at Carpenter Chiropractic Clinic, 714 Main, Pleasanton, Kan. To read more, click here.

Joplin group holds rally following overturn of Roe v. Wade

JOPLIN, Mo.–Now that the supreme court has struck down Roe v Wade, a Missouri trigger law now effectively ends access to legal abortion in the state. To read more, click here.

