Joplin, MO

Weekend Wrap (June 25 & 26)

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago
Nearly 3,000 without power in Joplin area, temps 20° cooler today

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty crews are currently working to safely restore power to more than 2,800 customers in Joplin, Missouri. To read more, click here.

Miami, Okla. man 4 years prison, after school attack left victim quadriplegic

TULSA, Okla. – A 23–year-old Miami, Okla. man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for a 2017 attack that left the victim paralyzed from the neck down. To read more, click here.

Firefighter dies of injuries suffered fighting Pleasanton, Kan. fire

LINN COUNTY, Kan. – Monday Linn County Rural Fire was called to a fire at Carpenter Chiropractic Clinic, 714 Main, Pleasanton, Kan. To read more, click here.

Joplin group holds rally following overturn of Roe v. Wade

JOPLIN, Mo.–Now that the supreme court has struck down Roe v Wade, a Missouri trigger law now effectively ends access to legal abortion in the state. To read more, click here.

More
Pedestrian struck and killed by freight train in Missouri neighborhood

NOEL, Mo. — One person is found dead after being struck by a freight train. In happened just before 9:00 p.m. last night (6/28) in Noel, Missouri (located near the state lines of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma). Sergeant Travis Sheppard with the Noel Marshal’s Office said a freight train operated by Kansas City Southern, was […]
SkyWest to continue service in Joplin through 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. — SkyWest will continue to provide its Joplin service at least through the end of this year. Earlier this year, SkyWest, which runs United Express flights to Denver and Chicago, announced it would end service to the Joplin Regional Airport and 28 other communities, due mainly to a pilot shortage.
Former Columbus women provide female fire gear

The following story appearing on a Denver television station featured two 1997 Columbus High School graduates who have started an apparel company for women firefighters. Both of the ladies have family in Columbus. FORT COLLINS, Colo. — If you watch firefighters marching toward a wildfire, you will likely see heroism, bravery, and grit. What you may not notice is the women rolling up their too…
‘Vanished into thin air’

After 50 years, Seal’s disappearance near Verona remains a mystery. Sunday, June 19, was a day of celebration for many people. Not only was it Father’s Day, but it was also Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. For the family of Christene Seal, however, the day marked a grim milestone. It was 50 years ago on that day that Christene disappeared from her home in Verona. She has never been found.
WPHS graduate hired as Grizzly Basketball assistant coach

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Jared Phay, head coach of the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Basketball team, today announced the hiring of Braxton Williams as his new assistant coach. He replaces Jason Owens Sr., who resigned in May to take a position with Missouri Southern State University in...
Air Adventures: Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. – 4-State residents have been spending their sunny days at Wildcat Glades in Joplin, enjoying the water, trails and nature. As we experience a break from the summer heat, getting outside to enjoy nature is a must. At Wildcat Glades, you can hike, you can bike, you...
Weekend house fire in Jasper, Mo. ruled accidental

JASPER, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Sunday reports of a structure fire in Jasper, 300 block Grand Ave, alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Carthage responded. Tri-Cities Fire and Carthage Fire responded as mutual aid. The one story residential structure, 305 Grand, was reported to have heavy smoke showing. Authorities tell us...
Dump truck overturns near Carthage Football Stadium

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday reports in Carthage of a dump truck overturned near the football stadium alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies, Carthage Police, Mercy EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn an eastbound dump truck on Fir Road overturned just east of River Street in Carthage,...
You don't have to leave Kansas to visit the Ozarks

Explore a hidden surprise in the southeast corner of the state. The Kansas topography is full of surprises. Woodlands in the east, badlands in the west, rolling prairies; even buttes and mesas. And in the southeast corner of the state, there's a little slice of the Ozarks. If you drive...
House fire proves fatal for Joplin resident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Monday about 3:15 a.m. reports of a structure fire at 819 West A Street alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire state in a release of information, “The caller reported seeing flames in the residence and also that one occupant was unable to get out of the house.” First arrival observed a two-story residential...
