Fans Choose Charlie Puth & Jungkook’s ‘Left and Right’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Ashley Iasimone
 2 days ago

Charlie Puth ‘s “Left and Right,” featuring BTS ‘ Jungkook, tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 24) on Billboard , choosing the pair’s collaboration as their favorite music release of the past week.

“Left and Right” brought in more than 81% of the vote in this week’s new music poll.

Puth and Jungkook’s pop track — which has them crooning “Memories follow me left and right/ I can feel you over here/ I can feel you over here/ You take up every corner of my mind” — dropped on Friday, alongside a music video. Puth had promised to release the Jungkook collab if fans reached at least 500,000 pre-saves for the song — not a problem for ARMY.

Trailing behind on the poll was Taylor Swift ‘s Where the Crawdads Sing tune “Carolina,” with 15% of the vote. The haunting new song was penned by Swift (and produced by Aaron Dessner) for the soundtrack of the upcoming film adaptation of the Delia Owens novel.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

