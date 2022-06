Good early Monday morning, everyone. After putting up with the summer heat and humidity for almost the past 2 weeks, we FINALLY got our cold front to give us some rain and t-storms to cool things down. While we did have a couple random severe t-storm warnings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the vast majority of those t-storms stayed below severe levels. For areas that really saw the rain come on down (especially in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri north of 126), we had radar estimated rain amounts push between 1 and 3 inches on the high end. On the average, those that saw rain had around half an inch before we dried out Sunday afternoon.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO