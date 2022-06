YADKINVILLE, N.C. — For the last 14 years, Jesse Keaton has been called a "miracle girl." But the name stems from a nightmare. At 6 years old, she fell off her dad's tractor in Yadkin County while they were mowing hay. In an interview with WXII back in 2008, days after the accident, Keaton described the scary moments of trying to save herself as the blades were still going.

