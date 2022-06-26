El Paso police identify 2 men found dead at homes in homicides in Central, far East Side

El Paso police detectives continue investigating the homicides of two men in separate parts of the city last week.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of 49-year-old Juan Francisco Grajeda, who was found June 20 inside his apartment in the 1200 block of North Laurel Street in the Golden Hill neighborhood of Central El Paso, police officials said.

Details on how Grajeda died have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

Homicide on Cannon Hill Drive

A man found Thursday dead in front of his home in far East El Paso has been identified as 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora, officials said.

The death is being described by police officials as a "murder investigation."

Zamora was found dead from undisclosed injuries after a person saw him at 6:20 a.m. on the ground in front of Zamora's home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

The home is near Chester Jordan Park close to Edgemere Boulevard and Loop 375.

The case is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit investigators.

Anyone with information on the deaths may call police at 915-832-4400, or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

