El Paso police identify 2 men found dead at homes in homicides in Central, far East Side

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

El Paso police detectives continue investigating the homicides of two men in separate parts of the city last week.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of 49-year-old Juan Francisco Grajeda, who was found June 20 inside his apartment in the 1200 block of North Laurel Street in the Golden Hill neighborhood of Central El Paso, police officials said.

Details on how Grajeda died have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

Homicide on Cannon Hill Drive

A man found Thursday dead in front of his home in far East El Paso has been identified  as 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora, officials said.

The death is being described by police officials as a "murder investigation."

Zamora was found dead from undisclosed injuries after a person saw him at 6:20 a.m. on the ground in front of Zamora's home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

The home is near Chester Jordan Park close to Edgemere Boulevard and Loop 375.

Homicides: Burglary suspect accused of murder in death of woman slain in South-Central El Paso home

The case is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Criminalistics Unit investigators.

Anyone with information on the deaths may call police at 915-832-4400, or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Courts: El Paso man sentenced in fatal shooting of 18-year-old girlfriend in Central area home

More: El Paso mom gets probation in death of baby found in laundry basket

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police identify 2 men found dead at homes in homicides in Central, far East Side

El Paso News

Marquez sentenced to 75 years in Gaytan murder case

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Marquez, who was found guilty of murder last week in the disappearance of Erika Gaytan, was sentenced Tuesday for the crime. The 75-year sentence was handed down by Judge Sam Medrano, after Gaytan’s defense team opted for the judge, rather than the jury, to sentence him.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced for role in 2 deaths from overdose

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cocaine overdose investigation dating back to November 2017, resulted in the sentencing of an El Paso man for his role in two deaths.    Paris Lamont Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022, to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, causing serious bodily injury. Received more […]
KVIA

Erika Gaytan’s family speaks out after her killer is sentenced

EL PASO, Texas - The family of Erika Gaytan was emotional as Ricardo Marquez learned his punishment Tuesday. Judge Sam Medrano sentenced Ricardo Marquez to 75 years in prison. He was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Erika Gaytan. She was last heard from while on a date with him in July 2019.
EL PASO, TX
