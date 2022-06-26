ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

By KSLA Staff
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help in locating a missing...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

1 injured in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Vivian Car Accident Leaves Bicyclist Dead

Caddo deputies are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Vivian on Tuesday (6/28/22) night. Caddo deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Pine Street just after 7 p.m.. Upon arrival they found a lifeless bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was interviewed by deputies.
VIVIAN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Mansfield, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

4 charged in Bienville gun thefts

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are facing charges in Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation involving stolen firearms and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, seven firearms were recovered after the investigation. Four were stolen in a gun store burglary, two in a residential burglary in Webster Parish, and the seventh was taken in a vehicle burglary on Slay Woodard Road in Bienville Parish.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Killed in Separate Crashes in Shreveport Area

Two people have died in separate traffic accidents in the Shreveport area in the past day. An elderly man was killed Tuesday night when his car hit a tree. The wreck happened in the 6600 block of Jewella at about 8pm when 74-year-old Charles Conner of Shreveport apparently lost control of his car which crossed the median, hitting a tree. Conner was rushed to Ochsner LSU Hospital but was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.
KTBS

Autopsy: Infant dies from fentanyl intoxication

MINDEN, La. -- A Minden woman has been arrested and charges are pending on a second person in the death of a baby. Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was taken into custody Monday and charged with negligent homicide. The autopsy report shows her child died from fentanyl intoxication.
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desoto Parish##The Sheriff S Office
KEEL Radio

Suspects Sought in Shreveport Carjacking and Shooting

A Shreveport man is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, sustained when he was shot during a carjacking. Officers with SPD received a call about the shooting at 12:30am Tuesday (6/28/22). Police arrived on the scene to the gas station at the corner of Jewella Avenue and Fair Street. Upon arrival, Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man claimed three men approached him with guns as he was leaving the gas station and demanded the keys to his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mistrial declared in Watkins homicide case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. He is accused of killing a Shreveport couple then burning their bodies in their car. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the mistrial was declared after it was learned that one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 shot in Queensborough carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. - A carjacking early Tuesday led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. According to police, the victim was at AK's Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella just north of I-20 when he was approached by four men who took his truck and shot him in the leg. It happened about 12:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO, NPFD #1 RESPOND TO MOBILE HOME AND STORAGE BUILDING FIRE

(Cloutierville)- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded on June 28 at 1:48 pm to the scene of a mobile home and storage building fire in the 1000 block of Emmanuel Road in the Emmanuel Community near Cloutierville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLA

Harrison County investigator arrests man who came on property, made threats

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly came onto his property and started making threats Tuesday. Jerry Darrell Guilliams, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal trespass. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper arrested for a DWI in Atlanta declined to provide a blood sample, according to the incident report. Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was placed on leave last week following his arrest, according to Troop D officials. The Atlanta Police Department...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who crashed into several trees has lost his life. On June 28, a man possibly had a medical emergency while driving in the 6600 block of Jewella Avenue near W 70th Street. He ran over the median and crashed into several trees. The man...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Morning fire on J. C. Deblieux Drive

Wednesday morning, the Central Fire Station received a dispatch from the City Police reporting a structure fire on J.C. Deblieux Drive. Engines 1, Engine 3, Rescue1, Truck 1, and Chief-2, with Fire Prevention/Investigations, Fire Safety and Chief-1 were dispatched to the scene. C-2, the first to arrive on scene, found...
CENTRAL, LA
KTAL

Man seriously injured in Sunset Acres crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man swallows drugs during police encounter

A suspicious vehicle call Friday led to the arrest of a Princeton, La., man on numerous charges. Ruston Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at The Springs Church on South Barnett Springs Street Saturday. A records check of John Donaho, 35, revealed he was wanted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department on warrants for a battery of a dating partner and theft of a motor vehicle. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department also held a warrant for Donaho for misdemeanor theft. In a search, a vape pen Donaho said contained THC was found in his pocket.
PRINCETON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy