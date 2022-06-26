DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Shreveport who escaped from a juvenile facility in Avoyelles Parish on Monday, June 13 has been captured in Houston, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped state custody more than two weeks ago, and now faces charges as...
Shreveport Police are asking for help finding a young woman missing from Shreveport. The family of Savannah Hale reported her missing May 4th, and are asking anyone with any information about her to please contact Shreveport Police. Savannah is originally from Montgomery, Louisiana, a small community on Highway 71, just...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.
Caddo deputies are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Vivian on Tuesday (6/28/22) night. Caddo deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Pine Street just after 7 p.m.. Upon arrival they found a lifeless bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was interviewed by deputies.
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are facing charges in Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation involving stolen firearms and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, seven firearms were recovered after the investigation. Four were stolen in a gun store burglary, two in a residential burglary in Webster Parish, and the seventh was taken in a vehicle burglary on Slay Woodard Road in Bienville Parish.
Two people have died in separate traffic accidents in the Shreveport area in the past day. An elderly man was killed Tuesday night when his car hit a tree. The wreck happened in the 6600 block of Jewella at about 8pm when 74-year-old Charles Conner of Shreveport apparently lost control of his car which crossed the median, hitting a tree. Conner was rushed to Ochsner LSU Hospital but was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, June 29 that investigators are looking into a woman accused of scamming dozens of other women out of thousands of dollars through her online boutique. Bailey Baker, 23, of Grand Cane, is being investigated after dozens of...
MINDEN, La. -- A Minden woman has been arrested and charges are pending on a second person in the death of a baby. Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was taken into custody Monday and charged with negligent homicide. The autopsy report shows her child died from fentanyl intoxication.
A Shreveport man is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, sustained when he was shot during a carjacking. Officers with SPD received a call about the shooting at 12:30am Tuesday (6/28/22). Police arrived on the scene to the gas station at the corner of Jewella Avenue and Fair Street. Upon arrival, Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man claimed three men approached him with guns as he was leaving the gas station and demanded the keys to his vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. He is accused of killing a Shreveport couple then burning their bodies in their car. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the mistrial was declared after it was learned that one...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A carjacking early Tuesday led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. According to police, the victim was at AK's Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella just north of I-20 when he was approached by four men who took his truck and shot him in the leg. It happened about 12:30 a.m.
(Cloutierville)- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded on June 28 at 1:48 pm to the scene of a mobile home and storage building fire in the 1000 block of Emmanuel Road in the Emmanuel Community near Cloutierville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly came onto his property and started making threats Tuesday. Jerry Darrell Guilliams, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal trespass. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted on I-49 at mile marker 217 after an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crash. The driver was heading south to Houston when they hit a bump and lost control. The 18-wheeler carrying ferric chloride flipped over...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper arrested for a DWI in Atlanta declined to provide a blood sample, according to the incident report. Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was placed on leave last week following his arrest, according to Troop D officials. The Atlanta Police Department...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who crashed into several trees has lost his life. On June 28, a man possibly had a medical emergency while driving in the 6600 block of Jewella Avenue near W 70th Street. He ran over the median and crashed into several trees. The man...
Wednesday morning, the Central Fire Station received a dispatch from the City Police reporting a structure fire on J.C. Deblieux Drive. Engines 1, Engine 3, Rescue1, Truck 1, and Chief-2, with Fire Prevention/Investigations, Fire Safety and Chief-1 were dispatched to the scene. C-2, the first to arrive on scene, found...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested in Harrison County after allegedly leading police on a chase, which resulted in an extensive manhunt, after reportedly trying to kidnap a woman. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference the morning of Tuesday, June 28 to provide...
A suspicious vehicle call Friday led to the arrest of a Princeton, La., man on numerous charges. Ruston Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at The Springs Church on South Barnett Springs Street Saturday. A records check of John Donaho, 35, revealed he was wanted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department on warrants for a battery of a dating partner and theft of a motor vehicle. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department also held a warrant for Donaho for misdemeanor theft. In a search, a vape pen Donaho said contained THC was found in his pocket.
