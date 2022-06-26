DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

A Shreveport man is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, sustained when he was shot during a carjacking. Officers with SPD received a call about the shooting at 12:30am Tuesday (6/28/22). Police arrived on the scene to the gas station at the corner of Jewella Avenue and Fair Street. Upon arrival, Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man claimed three men approached him with guns as he was leaving the gas station and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO