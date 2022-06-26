ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand's batting titans deserve so much more... Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell may end up playing the central role in Test cricket’s most heroic failure

By Lawrence Booth for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They sound like a pair of accountants, but have been batting like millionaires. Mitchell and Blundell. Blundell and Mitchell. Throughout this series, their names have been inextricable, interchangeable and – in the record books – indelible.

When the fourth day of this third and final Test began, the only factor stopping pundits proclaiming an inevitable England whitewash was the presence at the crease of New Zealand’s two batting guns.

Before this series, you might have expected that pair to be Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. But, like the rest of the tourists’ top order, they have averaged barely 25. Instead, it has been Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell who have held England up, time and again, usually beyond the call of duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHvY9_0gMlBraC00
Daryl Mitchell (left) and Tom Blundell have done everything they can to stop England winning

Of the series’ highest 10 partnerships, six have belonged to England. The other four have been the work of you know who: 195 at Lord’s, 236 at Trent Bridge, 120 and 113 here at Headingley.

Throw in assorted extras, and their alliance has added up to 724 runs from 1,417 deliveries – the equivalent of 236 overs and one ball, which is not far off eight sessions. Entire Test matches can come and go more quickly.

If sport dispensed its justice more fairly, Mitchell and Blundell would have made their runs as part of a New Zealand triumph. But ‘Baz-ball’ has made a fool of orthodoxy. Some time on Monday, England may complete a 3-0 win.

None of that, though, is the fault of the two men who deserved better. And yet even their successes have formed part of this series’ preference for the improbable.

Mitchell might not have played at all had Henry Nicholls not caught Covid, slowing down his recovery from a calf injury and ruling him out of the series opener at Lord’s. By the time Nicholls was available, Mitchell had made the first of his three hundreds.

Blundell, meanwhile, was under pressure for the gloves from Cam Fletcher, but has followed a score of 14 in the first innings at Lord’s with 96, 106, 24, 55 and 88 not out.

Both men are bearded, laconic and powerful on the pull. But while Blundell crouches at the crease, Mitchell stands tall and almost walks at the bowler. Mitchell isn’t afraid to go aerial, especially against the spinners, and has hit eight of his team’s 11 sixes. Blundell usually keeps the ball on the ground, and has hit none.

There have been moments of luck, because there always are. At Trent Bridge, Mitchell was dropped by Joe Root in the slips on three, and went on to make 190. At Headingley, he would have been out for eight in the first innings had England reviewed an lbw appeal from Matthew Potts; he finished with 109.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEnoQ_0gMlBraC00
Mitchell has scored the most runs by a New Zealander in a series in over 50 years

But the best players cash in on their fortune, and Mitchell now boasts a Test average of 62 from 12 games. He has gone from being the bloke whose dad, John, once coached the All Blacks to a sporting presence in his own right.

Had England separated their nemeses early on Monday morning, as the law of averages dictated they must, this game might already be over, and English thoughts might already have turned to the one-off Test against India this week in Birmingham.

But from the moment Blundell helped Potts’s first ball of the day through square leg for four, the pair settled in once more, as if they – and England – knew it was their fate.

Blundell eased Potts through extra cover, while Mitchell bided his time, not adding to his overnight score of four until the day’s 27th minute. Patience has been among his many virtues.

And when Stokes turned to Root’s off-breaks, in part to hurry England through to the second new ball, Mitchell reverse-swept his first delivery for four – another of his signature shots this summer. The next one disappeared through point.

By the time Potts trapped him lbw for 56 – his second-lowest score of the series – New Zealand were 243 in front, and hopeful of a consolation victory. England have other ideas.

Unfair though it sounds, Mitchell and Blundell may end up playing the central role in Test cricket’s most heroic failure.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

