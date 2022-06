It’s been awhile since we’ve seen an MLB dust-up quite like the one we saw at Angel Stadium on Sunday. In the top of the second inning, the Mariners' Jesse Winker appeared to be deliberately plunked by Angels opener Andrew Wantz, who had also thrown behind the head of Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. The pitches came in retaliation for throwing up and in on Mike Trout during Saturday’s game—with footage of Angels interim manager Phil Nevin threatening retribution to Mariners players surfacing afterward—and sparked 'The NeverEnding Story' of brawls, eventually leading to the ejection of six players and both managers.

