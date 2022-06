Edd Norris, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away June 18, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Annie Norris for the past 3 years. He was born in Anderson, CA and was the son of the late Leon Norris and Alice Tolen. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy serving over 30 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He also taught in colleges. He enjoyed playing golf twice per week.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO