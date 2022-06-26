“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO