ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

“That disturbs me” - One North Country mother’s reaction to Roe V Wade overturn

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The calls for a woman’s right to choose extend to Jefferson County, where one woman tells 7 News that she feels as...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 7

Lauren Gilmour
3d ago

Why aren't contraceptives designed for men? To pass judgment you must be very narrow minded. It shouldn't be 100% a woman's responsibility.

Reply(1)
4
mom0f3
3d ago

There's plenty of access too contraceptives already. No need to use abortion as one of them. As for miscarriage, ectopic, and septic those are handled at a hospital.

Reply(1)
4
Dani D
3d ago

I've never been more proud to live in New York! Thank you for allowing us women to keep our rights in the "land of the free" 💖💖

Reply
6
Related
WHEC TV-10

Darnell Wilson awarded highest civilian honor for fighting gunman at Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Darnell Wilson received America's highest civilian honor on Tuesday for heroism after he fought an armed robber at a Rochester restaurant in 2019. 32-year-old Wilson received a medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for pushing the gunman out of a restaurant on Thurston Road and Brooks Avenue on the night of December 23. The Monroe County Legislature has honored Wilson's heroic action the month after the incident.
wwnytv.com

John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - John B. Smithers, Sr. 86, of Route 126 died peacefully early morning on June 29, 2022, at his home under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on December 1, 1935, in Heuvelton, New York to the late John & Elvira Zelle (Keyes) Smithers. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, was a machinist, and was employed by the New York Airbrake in Watertown for 32 years.
CASTORLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

Rollin I. Tremont, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rollin I. Tremont, 96, a native of Watertown, and longtime resident of Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at his home in the Ives Hill Retirement Community. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Oakridge-Glen Oak...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County dispatcher retires after 35 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Signing off for the last time after 35 years of service, Jefferson County dispatcher Deb Reid is retiring. Reid has seen the 911 dispatch center grow over the past decades from paper and pencil to computers. She said Wednesday’s send-off was overwhelming. Reid passed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Government
State
New York State
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man honored after incident with gunman at People's Choice Kitchen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is among 16 people from the U.S. and Canada to receive a Carnegie Medal. Darnell Wilson was honored for what happened during an incident with a gunman who entered People's Choice Kitchen in December 2019. The restaurant's owner, Evangela Stanley, says a person...
wwnytv.com

Watertown water main back to full operation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Town of Watertown officials say service should be back to normal after a series of water main breaks over the last few days. Issues with the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road began Sunday. It left customers along outer Washington Street (U.S. Route 11) and county routes 155 and 67 without water.
WATERTOWN, NY
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Country
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Tiny South Dakota Town Named ‘Safest’ in Entire State

The Mount Rushmore State (by and large) is a pretty safe state. However, some cities and towns have a much lower crime rate than others. As it turns out, the safest town in all of South Dakota is just an hour away from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls. And you may never even heard of the town that takes the top spot.
13 WHAM

Search underway to find nursing home for killer set to be paroled

Penfield, N.Y. — The search is underway to find a nursing home for convicted killer James Moore. Two months ago, Moore, 89, was granted parole for the 1962 murder and rape of 14-year-old Pamela Moss of Penfield. 13WHAM has learned Moore is bedridden in prison and is a recent...
PENFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Memorial Service: William A. “Bill” Chapin, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church. Mr. Chapin, a lifelong...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert J. Washer, 78, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Washer, 78, Glen Park, passed away Tuesday evening on June 28th, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. The funeral will be 12 noon on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at...
GLEN PARK, NY
wwnytv.com

New York’s 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally. Thin-leafed plants are stretching toward the sun in farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 CBD hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which...
AGRICULTURE
WHEC TV-10

Abortion rights protest in Batavia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's day three of nationwide protests after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of abortion rights activists showed up at Batavia City Hall on Sunday after SCOTUS overturned the federal protection on abortions. Demonstrators say they are worried that this is just...
BATAVIA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Sign On Transit Road Blows in Police Officer

It does not matter what town you live in you know the spots that the police like to hide out at. Maybe behind the building may be behind a sign maybe outside the street but you know the spots where you have to be extra careful especially when it comes to speeding specifically in your town.
LOCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy