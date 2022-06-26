Rays sweep Pirates in Wander Franco’s return for Tampa Bay

Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan strikes out 10 batters in Sunday's start against the Pirates. [ STEVE NESIUS | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — After an unimpressive start with runners in scoring position and on the base paths, the Rays finally broke through in the seventh inning Sunday against the Pirates.

Timely hits by Ji-Man Choi, Josh Lowe and the white-hot Isaac Paredes helped Tampa Bay sweep Pittsburgh 4-2 in the return of phenom Wander Franco. It was the first time the Rays (40-32) have ever swept Pittsburgh (29-43).

The Rays went up 1-0 in the second inning at Tropicana Field without a hit. Pirates starter Roansy Contreras walked four batters (including two in a row), with Vidal Brujan drawing the one that brought home a run.

Pittsburgh tied it in the top of the third with three singles — one too far for Franco to get to, one a bunt that was tricky for starting pitcher Shane McClanahan to field, and the third (from Bryan Reynolds) bounced in left-centerfield for an RBI.

Franco led off the bottom of the third with a single, but all-too familiar sloppy baserunning ended any hopes of a rally. With runners at first and second, Lowe singled to center. Choi rounded third and was called back on his way toward home. As Choi reversed course, Harold Ramirez did not. Ramirez kept coming from second, leading to an easy, inning-ending out.

It was the continuation of a season-long trend for Tampa Bay. It was the 34th out made on the bases this season, according to Baseball Reference. The Rays entered Sunday with four more such outs than any other team in the majors; the Cubs were next with 29.

Wander Franco had a single Sunday in his first game with the Rays since May 31. [ STEVE NESIUS | AP ]

The Rays ran into another out in the seventh after a leadoff double by Yandy Diaz. With Diaz on third, Randy Arozarena hit a grounder to Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Diaz kept moving toward home, resulting in an easy out.

Tampa Bay recovered with timely hitting. After opening the game 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, the Rays finally broke through. Choi doubled to rightfield to bring home one run, and Lowe and Paredes both singled home another.

Paredes’ hit continued his torrid streak. After homering in each of his last three games and hitting the walkoff single Saturday, he walked in his first at-bat, doubled in his next two and then tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

The Rays were in position to capitalize because of another stellar start by McClanahan. The USF product struck out 10 batters over seven innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run. He entered Sunday with a majors-best 1.81 ERA, and his 123 strikeouts lead the American League.

Franco was 1-for-5 with a strikeout in his first game since May 31.

This story will be updated.

