Jaden Rashada, nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, commits to Miami Hurricanes

Elite quarterbacks in the class of 2023 are flying off the board.

Arch Manning to Texas. Malachi Nelson to USC. Nico Iamaleava to Tennessee. Jackson Arnold to Oklahoma. Christopher Vizzina to Clemson. Eli Holstein to Alabama.

But the most recent domino to fall came Sunday afternoon, as Pittsburg High School (California) quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to Miami (Fla.) over fellow finalists Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M:

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound signal-caller is rated the nation's No. 21 overall prospect and No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, according to ESPN .

Rashada's recruitment took a few major twists and turns over the past few months, culminating in a decision to delay his commitment from June 18 to June 26 - a brief pause that seemed to signal good news for Miami.

Sure enough, he locked in that decision Sunday.

Here's what On3 had to say in its scouting report on Rashada, courtesy of Charles Power :

"Thinner-framed passer with impressive arm talent that keeps his cool when facing pressure. Has the arm strength to drive the ball downfield and into tight windows. Possesses the functional movement skills to escape the pass rush. Three-level passer who has the ability to layer the football. Productive player last season throwing for 2,220 yards and 27 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. Can be inconsistent with his ball placement, but showed flashes of improvement in camp and 7-on-7 settings this spring. Should develop quicker processing with more reps in the same offense after playing in three different systems.”

Rashada is the eighth commitment in Miami's 2023 recruiting class, and is the current headliner, topping fellow bluechip prospect in four-star athlete Robby Washington.

Junior season highlights