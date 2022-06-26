ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Missed tag, offensive failure cost Pirates in 4-2 loss to Rays

By Jerry DiPaola
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inability to perform the apparently simple act of applying a tag — combined with a failure to score runs against one of the game’s best pitchers — led the Pittsburgh Pirates into a 4-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg,...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX Sports

Woodruff fans 10 in return from IL, Brewers beat Rays 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over five innings in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urías homered during a four-run sixth, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. Woodruff, who hurt his right...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds slugs 3 HRs to rally Pirates past Nats

Bryan Reynolds hit three homers and drove in six runs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the host Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday to snap a five-game losing streak. Pittsburgh trailed 6-5 when Michael Perez singled leading off the seventh. Hoy Park walked and Kyle Finnegan replaced Carl Edwards Jr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, June 29 (Pitching Mismatch Provides Value on Home Team)

The Tampa Bay Rays may be in fourth place in the AL East, but their W/L record is almost identical to the first-place Milwaukee Brewers out of the NL Central. So, while the Brewers are primed for a trip to the playoffs, I think the Rays might actually be a better team overall. They certainly have a better offense than the Brewers who rank very low statistically at the plate. I think the Rays have an edge on the mound here as well and could possibly knock the Brewers out of first place in the division.
numberfire.com

Pirates' Yu Chang absent from Monday lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Yu Chang as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Chang will sit out Monday's game while Hoy Park starts at second base and bats ninth against Washington. Our models project Chang to make 80 more plate appearances this...
PITTSBURGH, PA

