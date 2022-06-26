Liszt enthusiasts gather for piano recital

Mary (Czajka) Wrobel, 86, of New Britain, wife of the late Joseph G. Wrobel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home. Born in New York, NY, daughter of the late John & Catherine (Hryciw) Czajka, she was a longtime resident of New Britain and a member of Holy Cross Church. She graduated from New Britain High School and in September of 1955; she married the love of her life Joseph. She ran her own business, Royal Oaks Ceramics, originally out of her basement before expanding to their store front on Oak St. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she is survived by her sons: Alan Wrobel and his wife Karen of Florida, and Walter Wrobel of New Britain; her daughter: Marilyn Labieniec and her husband John of Berlin; daughter-in-law: Lorraine Wrobel of Hebron; nine grandchildren: Daniel, Sarah, Matthew & Jeremy Labieniec, Amanda Mistretta, A.J. Wrobel, Nicole, Ethan & Emma Wrobel; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Sargis of Berlin, and Joan Sheffield and her husband Robert of Newington. She was predeceased by her son David Wrobel. Mary's family would like to extend their appreciation to Companions and Homemakers and their staff, Kindred at Home's nursing staff, and her private caregivers throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest besides her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org . To share a condolence with Mary's family, please visit www.duksa.net .

