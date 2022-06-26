ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Liszt enthusiasts gather for piano recital

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – The Virtuoso Studio of Luiz de Moura Castro brought dozens of visitors to the New Britain Museum of American Art Sunday. This concert was hosted by the American Liszt Society’s Hartford Chapter, dedicated to the ideas and ideals of 19th-century Hungarian composer Franz Liszt....

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Vendor Palooza returns to New Britain with live entertainment, food, scavenger hunt and more

NEW BRITAIN – Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7 will be hosting this year’s Vendor Palooza 2 in New Britain. Unkn Network’s free community event will take place Saturday, July 16 in the front lot of the Tomasso building at 1 Liberty Square. The rain date is the following day. This year, the kid-friendly event will be from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., adding an extra hour and a half of fun.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

The Lab @ Kraftwich offering a variety of modern, fresh takes of popular foods

SOUTHINGTON – The Lab @ Kraftwich has opened in Factory Square, offering a variety of modern, fresh takes on a number of popular foods. The Lab @ Kraftwich, located in Unit 107 of the Factory Square building at 168 Center St., opened this past Friday. The business employs six people and is co-owned by Larry Tapley and James Brown, whose wife Kelly also works there. Together, they operated a popular food truck for more than a year before deciding to open a store location.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
New Britain, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Several groups, volunteers come together to clean up downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District was joined by volunteers from New Britain City Hall, the Chrysalis Center and the Interact Club from New Britain High School for their annual cleanup day Wednesday morning. “We really appreciate the pride everyone takes in downtown and keeping it clean,”...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Immigrant Heritage Hall of Fame induction ceremony returning after two-year hiatus

PLANTSVILLE – The Immigrant Heritage Hall of Fame induction ceremony is returning after a two-year hiatus and will be honoring four iconic women on Thursday, July 14. “The premise for 2020 was supposed to be the ‘Year of Women,’ so that is the theme this year for this event because we planned to honor only women for this round,” said Demetrios Giannaros, president of the National Immigrant Heritage Center. “And this will mark the first time in which an entire class of IHHF inductees is women.”
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
New Britain Herald

Mary (Czajka) Wrobel

Mary (Czajka) Wrobel, 86, of New Britain, wife of the late Joseph G. Wrobel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home. Born in New York, NY, daughter of the late John & Catherine (Hryciw) Czajka, she was a longtime resident of New Britain and a member of Holy Cross Church. She graduated from New Britain High School and in September of 1955; she married the love of her life Joseph. She ran her own business, Royal Oaks Ceramics, originally out of her basement before expanding to their store front on Oak St. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she is survived by her sons: Alan Wrobel and his wife Karen of Florida, and Walter Wrobel of New Britain; her daughter: Marilyn Labieniec and her husband John of Berlin; daughter-in-law: Lorraine Wrobel of Hebron; nine grandchildren: Daniel, Sarah, Matthew & Jeremy Labieniec, Amanda Mistretta, A.J. Wrobel, Nicole, Ethan & Emma Wrobel; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Sargis of Berlin, and Joan Sheffield and her husband Robert of Newington. She was predeceased by her son David Wrobel. Mary's family would like to extend their appreciation to Companions and Homemakers and their staff, Kindred at Home's nursing staff, and her private caregivers throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest besides her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org . To share a condolence with Mary's family, please visit www.duksa.net .
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Recitals#The Virtuoso Studio#Hartford Chapter#Hungarian#Brazilian#English#Nbmaa
New Britain Herald

Thomas Joseph Morrissey Jr.

Thomas Joseph Morrissey Jr., 79, of Newington, husband of Ellen Morrissey, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Morrissey Sr. and Margaret (Fox) Morrissey. Thomas was a former resident of New Britain, Bristol, and Terryville before moving to Newington ten years ago. Thomas enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach, yard work, and playing games on his iPad.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Sending kids or grandkids to summer camp?

School’s out, and summer camp season is upon us. Camp is not only a reliable childcare option for working parents, but it improves the mental and physical health for kids, too. As the Medical Director of Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care, I’ve treated minor injuries and illnesses common among young campers. In fact, we work closely with camps across Connecticut to provide real-time access to a full range of healthcare services. Here are some tips to keep your children safe this summer:
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain-based DATTCO expanding with acquisition of Rhode Island-based bus company

NEW BRITAIN – It looks like DATTCO, Inc will be expanding, acquiring Flagship Premier Charter Bus Company, which is based in Cranston, Rhode Island. “As a family-owned business we appreciate the care and attention the DATTCO team will bring to this partnership and know this transition is in good hands,” Tom McCaughey, president & CEO of Flagship said.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New Britain Herald

Richard Alan DeMonte

Richard Alan DeMonte of New Britain passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on June 25, 2022 at age 73. Rich was born in Hartford to the late Thomas and Marjorie (Nazlian) DeMonte Sr. on Oct. 1, 1948. Rich moved to Meriden in 1950 where he spent most...
New Britain Herald

Several programs designed to help New Britain youth awarded more than $500K in grants a stronger community

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain youth programs have been awarded a total of $528,000 in grants for the upcoming school year by The American Savings Foundation. Fourteen New Britain-based programs that provide positive youth development experiences both after school and within the school day will receive these funds to continue serving the students in the community.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Tyrrell Anthony Brown, 41, 640 Broad St., Hartford, pos control substn 3rd/sbs off, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, pos control substance 2nd offense, sale of narcotic substance. Van Robert Carman 32, homeless, New Britain, disorderly conduct. Carlos Jonnathan Garcia, 29, 88 Camp St. Flr. 2, New Britain, violation of probation. Luis...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Class UFC Gym opening another area location, this time in Berlin

BERLIN – Class UFC Gym has opened a Berlin location, and renovations and equipment will be established in a few months, said Heather Dufresne, the district manager. The gym took over Tapout Fitness and is currently an active studio. The gym offers boxing and high-intensity interval classes, Dufresne said....
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Comeback wins becoming second nature for Bees

NEW BRITAIN – In four of the New Britain Bees five games prior to the weekend they had to do it the hard way and come from behind to win. This was once again the case on Friday night when they came away with their third win over the Worcester Bravehearts over that same stretch.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington town manager no longer has to live in town

NEWINGTON – The Charter Revision Commission completed its work in about four months, concluding, among other things, that the Town Manager does not have to live in Newington. The Commission reviewed this charge and 12 other possible amendments to the town’s governing code and recommendations were presented to the...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Lt. Eric Peterson leaving Plainville Police Department

PLAINVILLE – Plainville Police Department second in command Lt. Eric Peterson has announced that he will be leaving the local department after 25 years to become the new Police Chief in Coventry. Peterson was approved for the role by the town council in Coventry Monday night. He will be...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy