FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for parts of Beaver county

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Beaver County A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Beaver County until 12:15 a.m. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for parts of Beaver County until 12:15 a.m.

It will be very warm and humid this evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of an approaching front. A few isolated storms could become strong and produce damaging winds, downpours, and lightning. Expect cooler and more comfortable air to follow the front for Monday, when highs will be back in the 70s.

More sunshine is on the way for the rest of the week, with a warming trend leading to highs back in the 90s by late week.

