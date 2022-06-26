ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for parts of Beaver county

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Beaver County A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Beaver County until 12:15 a.m. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for parts of Beaver County until 12:15 a.m.

It will be very warm and humid this evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible ahead of an approaching front. A few isolated storms could become strong and produce damaging winds, downpours, and lightning. Expect cooler and more comfortable air to follow the front for Monday, when highs will be back in the 70s.

More sunshine is on the way for the rest of the week, with a warming trend leading to highs back in the 90s by late week.

Check in with Channel 11 News for the latest forecast. Stay weather aware and download our Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather alerts.

butlerradio.com

Strong Storms Hit Butler

Some areas are cleaning up this morning from strong storms yesterday. A couple of rounds of showers and storms rolled through Butler County beginning early in the evening. For the most part, most of the county avoided significant damage as the Butler County 911 Center handled only a couple of calls for downed wires and trees.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Tracking thunderstorms this afternoon: Isolated severe storms possible

Expect another warm and humid day across the Valley with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will push into the Valley later this afternoon which will provide the necessary lift for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Sunny with lower humidity for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms are moving through some of the area this now with the last batch arriving overnight. Rain will clear south and east overnight with areas of fog Monday morning. Cooler and less humid air will arrive for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s before we warm again and get more humid to close out the week before our next system arrives next weekend.
Beaver Falls, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Beaver County, PA
On and off showers, strong storms could dampen Sunday plans

PITTSBURGH — On and off showers and storms may dampen your plans Sunday, so have your rain gear ready as you head out to the store or hit the trails. Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the possibility of a few stronger storms developing late in the day, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you as you head out. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Lighting Strikes Building in Beaver Falls, Road Closed in Area Because of Falling Debris

(Photo by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called out around 10PM last night to the former Angeles Apartment building at the corner of 14th street and 7th Ave. after the building was struck by lightning. The roadway in that area is currently closed due to safety concerns as debris from the chimney of the building fell to the street below. The City of Beaver Falls Public Works Department was also dispatched to the scene to clean up the debris.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WBOY 12 News

Full interchange opens on I-79 to Pitt Airport beltway

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — There are now more ways to access a shortcut to the Pittsburgh International Airport, south of the city, PA Turnpike Commission officials announced. In October 2021, the Southern Beltway, also known as PA Turnpike 576, partially opened. The beltway connects Interstate 79, in the Southpointe area to the airport. Now the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 injured in single car crash over hillside in Plum

One person was injured when their vehicle went over a hillside in Plum early Wednesday morning, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, in which the car landed on its roof. The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Sardis Road just...
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries in gas-tanker fire in Murrysville

No one was injured when a gas tanker tanker truck caught fire Tuesday morning along William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Fire crews were called to the 6000 block of Route 22 near Buena Vista Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to a county 911 supervisor, and were cleaning up less than an hour later.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Thunderwood project completed in Bethel Park

The $1.053 million Thunderwood Drive flood mitigation project has been completed and a ribbon-cutting event was held June 24 to mark the occasion. The area of the Bethel Park community had substantially been impacted by flooding in 2018. The project consisted of a two-step approach. First, stormwater from an exiting...
BETHEL PARK, PA
