Illinois State

Mary Miller thanks Trump in Illinois for 'victory for white life,' reportedly botched remark

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller faced backlash after a comment at a Saturday night rally with former President Donald Trump in west central Illinois when she credited him for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, calling it a “victory for white life.”

Miller's opponent in the hotly contested 15th Congressional District Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, seized on it , noting Miller's comments "are just another part in a disturbing pattern of behavior she's displayed since coming to Congress."

More news: Trump stumps for Miller in Quincy area before Tuesday's primary

Trump, who endorsed Miller when she launched her campaign on New Year's Day, also endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, for governor, calling them both "warriors."

Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman told NBC News that Miller "meant to say 'right to life.'" Miller appeared to be reading from prepared remarks at the rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.

Wartman did not immediately respond to a text message from The State Journal-Register seeking clarification.

In a later tweet , Miller said she would "always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE!"

Trump appointed three U.S. Supreme Court justices during his presidency. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Mississippi was handed down Friday.

It wasn't the first time Miller, R-Oakland, has been ensnared in a verbal controversy.

At a Jan. 5, 2021 rally for Trump , Miller said children were being "propagandized" and that “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’"

Miller was paraphrasing a remark Hitler gave at a 1935 rally. She later apologized.

In a tweet Sunday, Miller said Davis was smearing her and her family "because he is a failing career politician trying to hide the fact that he voted to fund Planned Parenthood & he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016."

Miller sought an apology from Davis and the Associated Press for "dehumanizing" her grandchildren. Miller has two grandsons who have Downs Syndrome.

Both Davis and Miller are incumbents vying for a seat in the newly drawn district, which includes parts of 35 counties, including part of Sangamon County, but skirts Springfield. Miller currently represents the 15th District while Davis has represented the 13th District since 2012.

Bailey, who is easily outdistancing five other Republicans, later joined Trump on stage. He promised that Illinois would "roll out the red carpet" for Trump in 2024.

Trump is widely believed to be running for president again.

"Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America, JB Pritzker," Trump said.

Trump, Pritzker countered in a tweet , "spread the Big Lie, incited a violent coup attempt, and tried to overthrow our democracy--all for his own personal gain."

Pritzker is running for reelection.

The primary is Tuesday. The Davis/Miller winner will face Democrat Paul Lange of Quincy.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Mary Miller thanks Trump in Illinois for 'victory for white life,' reportedly botched remark

Comments / 13

Iris Watts
3d ago

Rodney Davis is turning more RINO everyday. Now his neck is on the line. I WON'T be voting for the man who DOESN'T keep his promises & only talks to constituents during an election year. Bring it home Mary Miller!

Reply(2)
3
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

