ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man Shot to Death Near Ralphs in Woodland Hills

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A 34-year-old man was found fatally wounded at the entrance to a Ralphs supermarket in Woodland Hills, authorities said Sunday. Officers responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a radio call of a shooting in the parking lot of the...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was stabbed to death in Canoga Park. The crime was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday near Deering Avenue and Gault Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paul Sanchez, 39, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodland Hills, CA
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Attempted Murder Suspect in Custody Following Barricade in South LA

A man who allegedly fired about three dozen shots from a rifle into a group, injuring three people, was arrested Wednesday following an eight-hour barricade in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Officers were sent to 82nd and San Pedro streets at about 1:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man, woman killed in Hyde Park shooting

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in Hyde Park Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6300 block of 10th Street around 12:20 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They arrived to find a man and woman, both in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed by Amtrak Train in NoHo Identified

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Sun Valley After Barricading in Vehicle Following Pursuit

A man was arrested in Sun Valley Wednesday after leading officers in a pursuit that ended with him barricading inside his vehicle for more than an hour. Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Foothill Community Police Station began pursuing the suspect, who was driving a silver sedan with a passenger inside, in Pacoima just before 3:50 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ralphs#Shooting#Violent Crime#Media Relations Division#Mercedez Benz
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Unprovoked Attack in Koreatown

A 45-year-old man suspected of striking another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack was charged Tuesday with a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Tony Earl King was arrested at about 10 a.m. Friday at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Police Search for Suspect Who Killed Driver in Canoga Park Hit and Run

A man was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Canoga Park Tuesday, and police were searching for a driver who left the scene. Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. to DeSoto Avenue and Vanowen Street, where they learned the driver of a black Dodge Ram truck ran a red light and slammed into a Lexus, authorities said.
thedowneypatriot.com

Man fatally shot in Norwalk

NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Shoots Burglar During Home Invasion in Moreno Valley

A suspect was shot Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Moreno Valley senior’s home, where the resident reportedly armed himself for protection following prior burglaries. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, near Heacock Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department....
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pizza Deliveryman Man Killed While Trying to Help Assault Victim

A pizza deliveryman was fatally shot after coming to the aid of a 76-year-old assault victim who was also shot, authorities said Wednesday. The shootings were reported at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near Lessue Avenue and Santa Rosalia Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Cristalinas, 49,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Forgery

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of forgery for allegedly submitting “altered doctor’s notes” for medical benefits, authorities said. Officer Crystal Lara, a 12-year veteran assigned to the Southwest Area, was taken into custody on a felony arrest warrant for forgery, and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Von’s Burglary Suspects Lead Deputies On Brief Pursuit

Deputies were in pursuit of Von’s burglary suspects after they allegedly stole items from the Canyon Country location Wednesday. Around 5 p.m. deputies received reports of a burglary at the Von’s Grocery Store on the 16550 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Bengtson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy