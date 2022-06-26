ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy EP Hints At Hosting Shakeup As Big Announcement Looms

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Jeopardy! continued its streak at the Daytime Emmy Awards, picking up its third straight award for Outstanding Game Show at the June 24 ceremony, even as the past year has likely been its most tumultuous. More than a year after iconic host Alex Trebek died , Jeopardy! still has yet to name a permanent replacement after the appointment and subsequent firing of former executive producer Mike Richards . New EP Michael Davies, however, indicated a hosting announcement is coming soon, and it might not be as simple as, “ Is it Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik?

Ken Jennings, one of Jeopardy! ’s winningest contestants , and Call Me Kat actress Mayim Bialik have been sharing hosting duties since Mike Richards was forced to step down from the position after just one day of filming, following backlash from resurfaced offensive comments and discrimination lawsuits. Since then, fans have been clamoring to know who would continue as full-time host after Season 38 ? Michael Davies told Variety we may not have to wait much longer to find out, and it sounds like big plans are in the works for the quiz show:

We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.

It definitely sounds like the days of one person being the face of the franchise are over, with Michael Davies talking about “multiple hosts” and “more versions” of Jeopardy! When ABC announced its Fall 2022 schedule , it included the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! , so does that mean we could see different people behind the lectern for each different tournament or spinoff? (And is there any hope that Will Ferrell could reprise his Saturday Night Live impression of Alex Trebek ?)

That was certainly the plan before, when Mike Richards was made host of the daytime show and Mayim Bialik was hired to handle primetime episodes and other tournaments . So will Ken Jennings simply take the place of Richards on the daytime portion? Not necessarily. Former Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen — who stepped in as host of the 2021 Tournament of Champions — seemed to indicate on social media that Mayim Bialik may not be the chosen host for Celebrity Jeopardy! :

See more

While his tweet was pretty vague — and didn’t say whether he was talking about himself leading the spinoff or someone else, Buzzy Cohen had fans convinced that he would again grace the Alex Trebek Stage, when Cohen tweeted the next day about the camera guys on an “as yet unannounced project.”

So who will be the subject of Michael Davies’ big upcoming announcement? Will it be a combination of Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik and Buzzy Cohen? How many different hosts will the franchise need to “represent the entire audience”? Season 38 of Jeopardy! ends July 29, so check your local listings to see when and where to catch it in your area. And while we wait to hear more about Jeopardy! ’s hosting situation, check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what shows are premiering soon.

Comments / 74

AP_000585.58c62c3942c64bdf8fef14f7ac3e753a.2204
3d ago

We love ken Jennings , he is smart like Alex was and the contestants all seem to respond to him, Mrs Corliss Westling Long Beach Wa.

Reply
14
Connie Brandon
2d ago

better be Ken Jennings, Im not watching her and I miss the show. Ill bet the ratings are low cause I know several people who quot watching because of her

Reply
5
Twitch Gaming
3d ago

I prefer Mike too ! havent seen anyone to top him hes got what it takes to take what the shows got. style intellectualism. experienced. as a great composer of the show. great selection of topics. i could go on but it wont bring him back

Reply(2)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Big Show
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakeup#Emmy Awards#Call Me Kat
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Host Mayim Bialik for ‘Cutting Off’ Contestant Before Getting Overruled

Game show host Mayim Bialik may have aided in bringing Jeopardy! back from potential ruin following the exit of controversial former host Mike Richards. However, currently, she just can’t seem to catch a break from fans. For decades, Jeopardy! has been known for its supportive, open-minded audience. This year though, Bialik has endured criticism for a number of things, from wardrobe choices to game show categories. Now, the Jeopardy! host is seeing more backlash after cutting off one contestant, with her decision later overruled by judges.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Who Is Pat Sajak's Daughter? Meet Maggie Sajak, A Country Singer Who's Appeared On Several 'Wheel Of Fortune' Episodes

When most of see us Pat Sajak, we're instantly reminded of Wheel of Fortune, the iconic game show he's been hosting since 1981. But to Maggie Sajak, he's just dad. The 27-year-old is no stranger to diehard Wheel of Fortune fans, as she appeared in a handful of episodes in 2020.Scroll down to learn more about his only daughter.She's a country singerMaggie learned to play guitar when she was 12 years old, and in 2011, she released her first official tune titled "First Kiss." She filmed an accompanying music video which was directed by CMT Music Award-winning director Trey Fanjoy.She's...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy