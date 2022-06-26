Troopers say they found an illegal gun and drugs on a Syracuse man

SPD Respond to N. McBride Street Stabbing -Monday, June 27th, 2022, at around 11:25 A.M., Officers responded to the 300 block of N. McBride Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 30-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times in the midsection and arms. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by a male suspect, Tyus Clayton, 23, of Syracuse, during a fight that took place prior to police arrival. Clayton was arrested and booked for Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO