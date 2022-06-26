ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers say they found an illegal gun and drugs on a Syracuse man

By Catie O'Toole
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeWitt, N.Y. — State police arrested a 20-year-old Syracuse man they say had illegal drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop this weekend. Troopers pulled over Devine E. Mobley Jr. at...

Syracuse man charged with criminal possession of a weapon

AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing charges after New York State police responded to a shots fired call in the town of Sempronius. According to NYSP, Troopers out of Auburn responded to the area of Curtin Road and Bear Swamp Road on June 27. The call resulted in 23-year-old Joshua Pena being arrested and charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested After Gunshots Heard in Sempronius

The sound of gunshots in Cayuga County has led to the arrest of a Syracuse man. State Police report the Monday arrest of 23 year old Joshua Pena of Syracuse on multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon after troopers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Curtain Road and Bear Swamp Road in the town of Sempronius.
FingerLakes1

One arrested after shots fired in Sempronius

Troopers arrested a Syracuse man following a report of shots fired. According to a news release, State Police in Auburn arrested Joshua Pena, 23, of Syracuse for criminal possession of a weapon. State Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Curtis Road and Bear Swamp Road...
Syracuse.com

62-year-old man charged with murdering Oswego County man

Sandy Creek, N.Y. -- A 62-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an Oswego County resident, State Police announced Wednesday. Alva G. Parsons, of Sandy Creek, was charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from State Police. On Monday, State Police received a request for...
Romesentinel.com

Burglary, endangerment among charges in recent state police arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Christopher T. Allard, 32, of Whitesboro, was charged in Forestport on June 23 with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petty larceny. • Edward W. Wolff, 71, of Forestport, was charged in...
Romesentinel.com

Syracuse pair accused of stealing phones, Oneida police say

ONEIDA — Two men are facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident in the City of Oneida led to a high speed chase across Madison County, according to local law enforcement agencies. Oneida City Police said Shaquez Eure, 21, and Jaheim S. Eure, 24, both of Syracuse, stole multiple...
informnny.com

Sandy Creek man charged with murder

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Sandy Creek is facing charges in relation to a homicide investigation taking place in the town. According to New York State Police, troopers in Pulaki received a check on the welfare complaint for 29-year-old Sandy Creek resident Charles W. Rothenburg on June 27. After receiving information during a search regarding the complaint, Rothenburg’s body was located dead in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 on June 29.
WKTV

Utica police make arrest after man walks into hospital with stab wound

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica parolee is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone on Mohawk Street earlier this month. According to Utica police, a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center on June 4 after being stabbed in the stomach. The victim told police he was in an argument on the 800 block of Mohawk Street when a man, who he was acquainted with, allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed him and ran away.
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Department Respond to Multiple Events – June 27th 2022

SPD Respond to N. McBride Street Stabbing -Monday, June 27th, 2022, at around 11:25 A.M., Officers responded to the 300 block of N. McBride Street for a stabbing call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 30-year-old male who was stabbed multiple times in the midsection and arms. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by a male suspect, Tyus Clayton, 23, of Syracuse, during a fight that took place prior to police arrival. Clayton was arrested and booked for Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Investigating Two Morning Stabbings

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating a couple of stabbings this morning. Around 10:30 police responded to the 300 block of W. Ostrander Avenue there was a 23-year-old man stabbed in the midsection. Officers found out he was stabbed during a fight, with 35 year old Devalle Savery of Syracuse who they arrested and charged.
Lite 98.7

Cops Seize 5 Illegal Dirt Bikes From These Streets In Central NY

You can ride your ATV or dirt bike just about anywhere, except for when it comes to the streets of this place in Central New York. The Syracuse Police Department recently completed a successful Illegal Dirt Bike & ATV Detail in the city. Numerous tickets were issued and a total of 5 dirt bikes were towed by authorities.
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman charged with criminal possession of drugs

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg is facing felony charges after she was stopped in St. Lawrence County. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted a vehicle stop on State Highway 37 in the Town of Oswegatchie on June 24. During the stop, 41-year-old Sommer L. Miller was allegedly found in possession of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine.
FingerLakes1

Port Byron woman cited for unlicensed operation

A Port Byron woman was issued a citation following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Marissa L. Hackett, 25, of Port Byron for aggravated unlicensed operation. Investigation revealed that Hackett’s driving privileges had been suspended for failure to answer a summons out...
