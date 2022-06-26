Coffman grad Steiner finishes 1st, OSU’s Aquilla 2nd at USA Track & Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner finished first in the 200m at the USA Track & Field Championships Sunday afternoon.

Steiner ran a 21.77 to claim first place.

With Steiner’s finish, she will represent the United States at the World Track & Field Championships in July in Eugene at Hayward Field.

Another central Ohio athlete, Ohio State University senior Adelaide Aquilla, finished second in shot put , throwing 19.45m. She also earned a spot on the World Track & Field Championship team.

Aquilla finished behind Chase Ealey, who threw 20.51m for the gold.

Steiner, a Dublin native and sprinter at the University of Kentucky, won the 200m in the NCAA Championships earlier this year in record-breaking fashion with a time of 21.80, a college record. It was also her time in the semifinals Sunday.

Steiner also propelled Kentucky to a first-place finish in the 4×400m, a third-place finish in the 100-meter and a second-place finish in the 4×100m at the NCAAs.

Aquilla won the NCAA title earlier this month, throwing for 19.64m, racking up the top four throws in the meet and besting second place by more than one meter. The distance set a new collegiate record as well as Aquilla’s own program record.

Both Steiner and Aquilla will take part in the U.S. World Championships, starting July 15 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

