Star Ocean Springs football, baseball player flips commitment to Alabama football

Just 15 days after receiving an offer to play safety for Alabama, Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard took to Twitter to announce his new commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Hubbard had been committed to play baseball for Southern Miss since July of 2020.

Hubbard is a three-star athlete on 247sports.com with offers to play football from six different schools. His lone Power Five offers are from Mississippi State, who offered him as a wide receiver, and Alabama.

A rising senior, Hubbard is heading into his final football season as the Greyhounds’ star quarterback. Last year, he took home Mr. 6A Football honors after guiding OSHS to an 11-win season with a 52-touchdown campaign.

Hubbard was recruited by Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and safeties coach Charles Kelly.