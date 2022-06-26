ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Star Ocean Springs football, baseball player flips commitment to Alabama football

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZLVT_0gMl3kKC00

Just 15 days after receiving an offer to play safety for Alabama, Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard took to Twitter to announce his new commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Hubbard had been committed to play baseball for Southern Miss since July of 2020.

Hubbard is a three-star athlete on 247sports.com with offers to play football from six different schools. His lone Power Five offers are from Mississippi State, who offered him as a wide receiver, and Alabama.

A rising senior, Hubbard is heading into his final football season as the Greyhounds’ star quarterback. Last year, he took home Mr. 6A Football honors after guiding OSHS to an 11-win season with a 52-touchdown campaign.

Hubbard was recruited by Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and safeties coach Charles Kelly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5xOP_0gMl3kKC00
Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard tears up after losing a close game to Oak Grove ending Ocean Springs’ playoff run at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourmshome.com

South Mississippi athletic icon achieves success in Europe

One of the most heralded distance runners ever from South Mississippi continues to achieve athletic success more than 20 years later overseas. Pascagoula native Erin Sims captured the championship in the Masters (ages 40-44) Division of the prestigious French Throwdown Crossfit Competition at The Vélodrome National in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France recently.
PASCAGOULA, MS
AL.com

10 underrated restaurants in Tuscaloosa

How would you define “underrated?” Does it imply that something is automatically lesser-than what people widely consider “the best?”. You know the food in your town. You’ve probably sampled every restaurant people consider good or great, went up and down the menus and found your favorite dishes to know why those places reign supreme according to the majority.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Baseball Player#Mississippi#American Football#Sports#Star Ocean Springs#Southern Miss#Samspiegs#Oshs
visitmississippi.org

EAT, STAY, PLAY: Coastal Mississippi – Jackson County

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is more than just where the water meets the sand. Visitors to The Secret Coast will find 62 miles of shoreline and a host of small, coastal communities spread out across three unique Mississippi counties. From a relaxing beachfront park to non-stop entertainment and nightlife at one of the coast’s casino resorts, there is a weekend trip or a summer vacation for anyone. Here are just a few options in this ocean front community.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Ocean Springs, MS
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
WLOX

Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As people in Biloxi and throughout the Gulf Coast avoid Highway 90 this weekend due to Scrapin’ the Coast, multiple wrecks are being reported on Interstate 10 Sunday morning. In Jackson County, back ups are being reported on either side of the Highway 57 exit....
thegazebogazette.com

Dinosaurs on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk with the dinosaurs?. Well, in Mississippi’s only aquarium, located in Gulfport, explorers of all ages can experience an interactive and entertaining view on the prehistoric world. From now until Sunday, October 2nd, guests can meet the powerful Tyrannosaurus...
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
162
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy