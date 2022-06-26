8 Sequels Just As Good As The First & Second Installments

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. When I was a kid, lightsabers weren't just the coolest fictional weapon in the galaxy, they were also the most feared. Amongst all the good ideas George Lucas dreamed up when he created the original Star Wars, a sword with a blade made out of pure energy that could cut through anything (and that also comes in a variety of cool colors) was the most brilliant. Lightsabers were awesome -- a sci-fi update of the Samurai swords Lucas was probably obsessed with when he was a kid. And just like those razor-sharp Samurai swords, a lightsaber wasn't something you wanted to mess around with or find yourself on the receiving end of. You talk smack to a dude packing a lightsaber at your local watering hole, and you're going to lose, at minimum, one of your arms. Simple as that. Like Ben Kenobi said, lightsabers were an elegant weapon for a more civilized age ... but they would also strike your ass down in a hurry.

