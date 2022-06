ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is expanding its ‘The Nifty 250’ campaign until the end of July. Previously called ‘200 Good Men’, ‘The Nifty 250’ is one of the Women Center’s biggest fundraisers of the year. ‘The Nifty 250’ campaign encourages supporters of the Women’s Center to donate $250 to the cause, which is the cost for one family to be housed at the Harbor House in Marquette. The Harbor House is a safe shelter offered to victims of intimate partner violence.

