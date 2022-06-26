ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastside’s Willard wraps up 35 year coaching career

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Eastside Athletic Director Aaron Willard is taking a step back from coaching, wrapping up a 35 year career that spans three different sports.

During his coaching career, Willard was in charge of Eastside’s softball, boys basketball and baseball programs. As head coach of the softball program, Willard led Eastside to their very first state title in any sport in 1998.

During his tenure as the boys basketball coach, Willard helped the Blazers snap a 27-year drought by earning the program’s second ever sectional title in 1993.

In his most recent role as the head baseball coach, Eastside advanced to their first appearance in the IHSAA state finals during the 2021 season. Eastside also earned a sectional title this past season.

Despite stepping down from coaching, Willard will remain on staff as the school’s athletic director. His older son, Kade, will take over the baseball program.

Butler, IN
