Lancaster, CA

Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Lancaster

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Lancaster.

Traffic investigators say the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue I and 7th Street East.

It’s believed that the pedestrian, identified by authorities only as a male adult, was crossing Avenue I outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The vehicle hit the man and then drove off, leaving the injured pedestrian in the roadway.

The man was transported away by ambulance but was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Car parts recovered at the scene appeared to indicate that the vehicle involved in the crash was either a Honda or a Nissan.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it’s unclear if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run is urged to contact LASD traffic investigators at the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.

