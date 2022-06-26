ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Woman taken into custody Saturday morning following assault on officer

By Will Anderson
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody after assaulting a Redding Police officer with bear spray, resisting arrest. On Saturday, June 25 around 3:15 in the morning, Redding Police Department received multiple reports of suspicious subjects prowling around. Officers responded to the 900 block of Maraglia Street...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested following probation search at residence

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man after drugs, a .22 caliber rifle, and a large amount of ammunition found during probation search. On Tuesday, officers of the Redding Police Department's Bike Team were conducting patrols in downtown Redding and the adjacent areas. During their patrol, the Bike Team developed information regarding a suspect who was believed to be involved in illegal narcotics activity around the downtown area.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for DUI after police said she rammed a patrol car

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after Redding police said she rammed a patrol vehicle. Ashley Guthrie, 34, was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, impaired driving, and resisting arrest. The incident started just after midnight, early...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man found passed out behind the wheel at busy Redding intersection

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for impaired driving in Redding after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection early Monday morning. Police arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Cuevas Esquivel of Anderson around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A witness reported a driver passed...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
City
Anderson, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - A man was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Happy Valley area southwest of Redding. The collision happened just before 5 a.m. on Canyon Road just east of China Gulch Road. Officers said the pedestrian was walking or running in the...
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding Major Injury Motorcycle Accident

Collision Reported on State Route 44 Between Semi and Motorcyclists. A major injury was reported at Old Station east of Redding on June 26 in a collision involving two motorcycles and a tractor-trailer. The crash happened just south of Old Station along State Route 44 at about 4:10 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report said that the individual who called in the accident was in the big rig.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicle fire contained in Corning Wednesday

CORNING, Calif. - The CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit contained a vehicle fire on McLane Avenue and Gaylord Avenue in Corning on Wednesday afternoon. CAL FIRE has called the incident the McLane Fire.
CORNING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Redding Police Department
actionnewsnow.com

Burrows Fire containment increased to 75%, remains at 317 acres

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 9:50 A.M UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says the Burrows Fire containment has increased to 75% and remains at 317 acres burned. At about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, CAL FIRE reported that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The fire is located on County...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man with 4 ounces of meth arrested for 3rd time this year

CORNING, Calif. - An Orland man was arrested for the third time this year after officers located more than four ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Corning Police Department said. An officer and K-9 Blaze pulled over a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland on Wednesday....
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Redding could approve location for micro shelters next month

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding recently purchased 17 micro shelters for homeless people and could soon have a place to put them. The city could be adding 12-15 micro shelters in the back of the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) to house some of the homeless for 10 months.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
actionnewsnow.com

Flume Fire contained at more than 2 acres

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 10:45 A.M. UPDATE - The Flume Fire has been contained in Trinity County after it broke out Monday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire mapped out to be more than two acres. Firefighters remain at the scene to mop up.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but relief is finally on the way

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty Tuesday but welcome changes are ahead!

Get ready for another bright and toasty day ahead for northern California. You won't be needing a jacket this morning, but you'll probably want to throw on light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water before you head out the door Tuesday. The ridge of high pressure that's been driving our very hot and dry conditions is now centered just off to our southeast, but will continue to dominate our forecast today. However, we are going to get a bit more influence from a cooler system tracking into the Pacific Northwest through the day, and that will likely keep our high temperatures from getting as hot as they did on Monday afternoon. We have clear skies overhead to start the day, and we'll exclusively have sunshine across our region for the entire day. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 40's to low 50's. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but we'll have another shift to south winds to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts out of the southeast to 25mph will be possible on the eastern side of the valley, and out of the west to 25mph will be possible on the western side of the valley this evening. The strengthening winds paired with another day of relative humidity dipping into the single digits to teens will drive moderate to high fire danger Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures are projected to range from 98 to 105 degree range in the valley, while our foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the lower 80's to lower 90's Tuesday afternoon.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy