Woman taken into custody Saturday morning following assault on officer

Get ready for another bright and toasty day ahead for northern California. You won't be needing a jacket this morning, but you'll probably want to throw on light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water before you head out the door Tuesday. The ridge of high pressure that's been driving our very hot and dry conditions is now centered just off to our southeast, but will continue to dominate our forecast today. However, we are going to get a bit more influence from a cooler system tracking into the Pacific Northwest through the day, and that will likely keep our high temperatures from getting as hot as they did on Monday afternoon. We have clear skies overhead to start the day, and we'll exclusively have sunshine across our region for the entire day. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 40's to low 50's. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but we'll have another shift to south winds to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts out of the southeast to 25mph will be possible on the eastern side of the valley, and out of the west to 25mph will be possible on the western side of the valley this evening. The strengthening winds paired with another day of relative humidity dipping into the single digits to teens will drive moderate to high fire danger Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures are projected to range from 98 to 105 degree range in the valley, while our foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the lower 80's to lower 90's Tuesday afternoon.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO