Hospitals across Missouri received more than 50 patients who were injured when an Amtrak train in northern Missouri collided with a dump truck Monday afternoon. At least 200 people were on the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it derailed near Mendon, Missouri, a town about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Three people were killed, and while the patrol said injury numbers are unknown, Missouri hospitals counted at least 51 patients by 7 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO