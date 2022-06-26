ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

By Kelly McClure
An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection."

The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.

"Foxnews.com benefits enormously from being a part of the global advertising society. Foxnews.com receives ads from blue chip brands, which gives incredible legitimacy to the lies that they are publishing. That brand equity is intrinsically valuable," says Claire Atkin, a team member of Check My Ads.

The messaging included in the campaign reads:

HERE'S THE PROBLEM

Ad exchanges don't work with just anyone. They choose which websites to work with and which ones to drop. They have standards to protect advertisers from funding violence. This is so important to advertisers that they have it written into their contracts.

When Fox News promoted the January 6th insurrection, it was violent. We all saw it — but ad exchange executives pretended it didn't happen.

Since then, Fox News has just gotten worse.

So here's the plan: we need to tell ad exchanges to block their ads from FoxNews.com now.

"Advertisers have been crystal clear that they do not want to sponsor violence. And we all saw what happened on January 6. It's not just violence, this was the attempted overthrow of the government. This is world-scale political violence," Atkin said. "We are opening the conversation up for everyone who wants to say enough is enough."

James Trumper
3d ago

I suppose all stops are out to try and do Fox News in, even though Fox is hardly Far Right. In other words, the Democrats and the radical left wants total control of the narrative, all information, everything we hear, see, and smell. And then they have the audacity to try and claim that it's the Far Right, that's a "threat to our democracy". People better wise up.

James S
3d ago

really ??? seems like they are going thru a lot of trouble just to try and restrict free speech don't you think??? what are they afraid of that the truth will come out??? that biden is a complete failure??? we already know this . you can't control free speech liberals not going to happen

Ken Depew
3d ago

It is unconstitutional to interfere with any News Outlet. Otherwise MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and many more would not be able to broadcast the lies they make up.

Salon

Salon

