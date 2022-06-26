ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Joe Armstrong Tells British Crowd He’s ‘Renouncing’ U.S. Citizenship After Roe Repeal

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
Green Day ’s Billie Joe Armstrong told a British crowd that he’s “renouncing” his American citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade .

Performing live at London Stadium on the band’s Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the night of the Court’s decision Friday, the American Idiot singer said, “Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here.”

Armstrong added, “There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.” As for whether he’d actually move to U.K., Armstrong insisted, “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

At the band’s Saturday night gig in Huddersfield, England, Armstrong continued to lash out at SCOTUS, saying “fuck the Supreme Court of America” prior to performing their “American Idiot.” He also called the Justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade “pricks,” the Daily Mail reported .

Armstrong isn’t the only American artist currently across the Atlantic condemning the assault on abortion access. Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo — all of whom played Glastonbury this weekend — each condemned the Supreme Court’s decision during their sets, with Rodrigo dedicating a cover of Lily Allen’s “Fuck You” to five Justices specifically: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. “We hate you!” Rodrigo added.

Armstrong wasn’t even the only U.S. artist to consider ditching America for the U.K. “Honestly I’m thinking about never going back to America,” Kacey Musgraves told the Glastonbury crowd . “Anyone know anyone with positions for sheep farming? That sounds really good right now.”

Musgraves added later in her set, “I meant what I said, it’s a scary time to be an American right now.”

