Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection is ready for all your adventures, travels & work uses

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Purchase a backpack or a sling that works well for any occasion or environment with the Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection. This series includes the Venture Sling in 6L, 9L, and 10L as well as the Venture Duffel, Transit Backpack, Transit Backpack Plus, Transit Workpack, and Venture Backpack. Best of all, the...

Gadget Flow

NONA LOOP hang-drying system has a compact, detachable & modular design for all spaces

Use the NONA LOOP hang-drying system anywhere you please, from the yard to the balcony to indoors. Its compact size makes it easy to take anywhere with you, and its detachable design allows it to work in a variety of spots. In fact, you can install the wall mounts with stainless steel screws for a strong hold that supports up to 15 pounds. Alternatively, use an adhesive tab for a light hold that supports small items weighing up to 2 pounds. Made entirely from recycled ocean plastic from fishing nets, it provides a big impact in small spaces. With a removable design, it lets you maximize your space without having to maintain a dedicated line-drying spot. Furthermore, this sustainably-designed clothes-drying system is ideal for urban living where space is at a minimum. Lower your laundry costs and carbon footprint while you also prevent plastic from entering the ocean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable transforms your Apple Watch into an even better health tracker

Reach your fitness goals on your Apple Watch with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It allows you to measure your fat, muscle, water levels, and more from an Apple Watch Series 3 and above. Simply open the AURA app on your smartwatch, then touch, and hold the sensors on this accessory to begin tracking. In fact, you can use the app to accurately manage your health data and track your fitness goals. Furthermore, this fitness wearable includes a Bluetooth 4.2 connection to provide a fast and reliable connection to your smartwatch while you train. Best of all, it’s pleasant to the touch and comfortable to wear during exercise. Overall, with plenty of fitness data at your disposal, you can better understand your performance and smash your goals.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Killspencer Weekender 3.0 functional travel bag has a spacious interior for a 3-day trip

Travel in style with the Killspencer Weekender 3.0 functional travel bag. Perfect for a 3-day trip, it features a durable hardware and an organized interior to separate your personal belongings. Speaking of durability, it includes a fire retardant and waterproof black nylon and foam lining. Moreover, this functional travel bag sports an open top construction, making it easy to access your accessories without rummaging around. Meanwhile, it includes 2 side slip pockets and a zipper pocket, which are ideal for keeping your phone and other gadgets to hand. Furthermore, the Killspencer Weekender 3.0 comes in 4 neutral colors. And it only weighs around 5.5 lbs to allow more scope for your belongings. Finally, it fits in the overhead compartment for airplane travel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors displays information from smart devices

Upgrade your bathroom accessories to the Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors. Get the answers to your questions with Alexa built in, and connect your smartwatch, smart toothbrush, smartphone, and more to see data on the display. Moreover, this virtual bathroom mirror allows you to read the morning newspaper, watch movies, or listen to the news. Best of all, the night-light with a motion sensor automatically switches on when you enter the room. It then turns off 5 minutes after you leave. Furthermore, use one of these smart mirrors to perfect your makeup. With True Light technology, you can set the light color to 2,700–6,300K for natural lighting. Or simply move your hand below to turn it off and on for an easy start to the morning.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Doctor Hoy’s Natural Pain Relief Gel rolls on to soothe arthritis, joint pain, and more

Take care of your discomfort with the Doctor Hoy’s Natural Pain Relief Gel. The 3-ounce roll-on design makes it easy to apply, and you can use it wherever you go. In fact, you can even take it with you traveling. This fast-acting gel absorbs into your body quickly and dries nice and clean. Furthermore, the vanishing scent won’t bother you or anyone else. Safe for repeated use and providing hours’ long pain relief, it includes menthol, camphor, and arnica, which is a natural anti-inflammatory. Together, these ingredients provide deep pain relief from arthritis, sprains, muscle strains, backaches, joint pain, and more. You can use it before and after activity, and this homeopathic solution provides you with convenient anywhere, anytime pain relief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone has a triple camera system and an aesthetic appeal

Enjoy a full-screen 6.8” AMOLED curved display with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra next-gen smartphone. Ideal for watching videos, playing games, browsing restaurant menus, and scrolling social media, it delivers a swift, smooth experience. Moreover, it has an under-display camera setup with a high-pixel density of 400 PPI. Not only that, but it also has a 64 MP triple camera system and dual Sony IMX 787 sensors. Running on the Snapdragon 8Gen1 Chip, it gives you all the speed and power you will ever need at the tip of your fingers. Moreover, it offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. Additionally, with a flexible zero-notch display, it also has a 9-layer heat dissipation system. You’ll appreciate its Humanity Primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and 65W quick charge. Finally, its wide-angle camera produces high-quality, accurate images that will elevate your photography game.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Ember Cup features a temperature range of 120°F–145°F to keep your beverages hot

Enjoy coffee at an optimal temperature with the Ember Cup. Its smart features allow you to set the desired temperature of your drinks—between 120°F and 145°F—to avoid cold coffee. Moreover, the Ember Cup includes LED indicators that alert you when your drink has reached its perfect temperature. This smart mug also has a built-in battery that lasts up to 1.5 hours. Or use the charging coaster to power it all day. Meanwhile, it includes intelligent sensors that automatically set the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use. Furthermore, it has a 6-oz. capacity, allowing you to enjoy a large cup to remain energized all day. Overall, never have to endure cold coffee/tea when you have this smart mug.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Vivint Camera Collection has the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro & Indoor Camera

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker features a compact, cordless design

Enjoy a bubbly beverage anywhere and everywhere with the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Boasting a cordless design, you can effortlessly make sparkling water at home or on the go without the restrictions of a cord. This is perfect if you’re an avid traveler or simply if you prefer cordless gadgets. Moreover, the SodaStream Fizzi turns plain water into a sparking alternative in just seconds at the touch of a button. So you can enjoy a refreshing drink without wasting plastic water bottles. Meanwhile, it features a 1-liter capacity, making it ideal to generate a day’s worth of water in a single application. Finally, it’s available in a variety of designs to suit your kitchen decor and personal style.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger offers 15W of power for Qi-enabled devices

Power any Qi-enabled device with the Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It delivers up to 15 watts of power for an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and other gadgets. Moreover, this Native Union stylish charger includes a weighted, nonslip metal base that adds grip and enables effortless one-handed detachment. This base enables you to magnetically snap an iPhone 12 or later into place without any fuss. Meanwhile, the interior design-inspired build complements any workspace or home layout. Furthermore, this versatile charger includes an extra-long 6.5′ braided power cable made from recycled materials. With this generous length, you’ll receive freedom of placement without cluttering your workstation. Finally, it sports a petite design to not take up much space on surfaces.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Twelve South BookBook for MacBook looks like a weathered book to disguise your laptop

Protect your treasured device during travel and use with the Twelve South BookBook for MacBook. Compatible with MacBook Pro and Air 13″, 14″, and 16″, it’s highly versatile. Moreover, this MacBook Pro accessory looks like a weathered book to add disguise and security to your laptop. All the while, it protects your laptop from everyday damage. In fact, it’s designed with genuine leather for incredible protection. But when you open it up, everyone in the room will see it shields an ultra-modern MacBook inside. Furthermore, this case features a crush-resistant spine, a hidden portfolio pocket, and a clever suspension system to keep all straps off the screen. Finally, the Twelve South BookBook for MacBook has an interior hidden pocket for storing papers or other daily work accessories.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

SwitchBot Smart Lock transforms your door lock into a smarter alternative in a few steps

Upgrade your door lock to a smart alternative in just a few steps with the SwitchBot Smart Lock. Once installed, this smart gadget allows you to open or lock your door via your smartphone or Apple Watch. It’s even compatible with Alexa, Hey Google, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings for the ultimate convenience. Moreover, the SwitchBot Lock supports Bluetooth, enabling you to open the door for guests or deliveries when you’re not home. It even has an automated lock feature to lock your door each time you leave the house. Furthermore, this accessory features a 6-month battery life and bank-security level data encryption to prevent unknown users from accessing your door. Overall, it’s weatherproof, and you can even keep your existing keys.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Romanceofmen Custom Katana lets you select from a wide range of customization options

Create your dream Samurai sword with the Romanceofmen Custom Katana. You can select from a large range of customization options to create your own unique katana. In fact, this selection includes the sharpness level and 5 types of steel: carbon, manganese, spring, pattern, and T10. Furthermore, you can select with or without Bo-HI and then choose from 74 different Saya options and 136 Tsuba fitting options. Beyond that, there are 24 different Hakabi options, 8 different Ito and Sageo color choices, and 4 color options for the Samegawa. Overall, this handmade katana is completely real and functional. While it makes a beautiful display piece, it’s not made for just looks. Measuring 40.5 inches long with a 28.3-inch blade and 10.6-inch handle. Design a katana that belongs to just you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. From a fast meat thermometer to a super bright flashlight, these are the practical gadgets your dad wants.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

The Plutus Poker Chips Set redefines functional art, blending utility & appearance

Play with a piece of art when you have The Plutus Poker Chips Set. Redefining the idea of functional art, this set of poker chips and accessories includes a tabletop, card guards, and playing cards. Moreover, it also offers a 3-in-1 button, which includes big and small blinds and dealer. Showcasing how functionality and appearance coexist, the Plutus collection offers a combination of both playability and taste. From a brand that seeks to exceed itself, surpass mediocrity, and build greatness, the entire set incorporates carefully refined detail. Designed to enhance user experience, the series has a galaxy-themed design and mimics the mysteriousness and enchantment of the galaxy. Moreover, paying tribute to ancient wisdom, it’s encased in an exquisitely crafted wooden box with a subtle yet elegant design. Overall, this harmonizes with any home style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Adaptive Accessories allow you to create a work setup that works for you

Create your own effective work ecosystem with the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories. This set allows you to configure, 3D print, and customize a mouse, keyboard inputs, and shortcuts. With this amount of adaptability, it’ll help increase productivity. And you can use your favorite apps more effectively. Furthermore, personalize the mouse with an array of features. For example, attach a Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail and Thumb Support. Or add 3D printing to completely design the end result. In fact, the Thumb Support accessory lets you switch hands and move it wherever you want for a traditional mouse experience. Overall, this versatile system works for those who can’t use a traditional mouse. With an array of customization options, it’s perfect for those who need support.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker reaches 275˚F and has 711 sq. in. of smoking space

Feed a crowd with the Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker. It features 711 sq. in. of cooking space, enabling it to hold 7 chickens or 2 turkeys to feed the whole family. Moreover, it reaches a maximum temperature of 275˚F and includes digital panel controls where you can set the temperature and timer. This Masterbuilt smoker also features a thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking for the best results. In fact, the fully insulated body retains heat to ensure that no cold air enters. Moreover, there’s room for a water bowl to add moisture and flavor because no one wants dry food. Meanwhile, to provide optimal smoke control, it includes an air damper. Finally, the removable drip pan and rear grease tray catch food drippings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Sivga SV021 over-ear headphones combine wood and metal materials for a unique look

Listen to music in style with the Sivga SV021 over-ear headphones. Using a combination of wood and metal materials, this headset offers a classic and fashionable design. Moreover, the Sivga SV021 consists of a self-developed 50-mm dynamic driver for smooth listening. In fact, housed in an ultra-thin frame, this driver delivers lifelike sounds and a clean background when there’s no music playing. Furthermore, these over-ear headphones offer 3 balanced frequencies for immersive listening. This includes a clean background and good separation from audio playing versus sounds in the foreground. Another quality of the 3 frequencies is clear layers of sound with a wide soundstage. These headphones also deliver crystal-clear audio with no disruptions. Finally, they’re available in a black or brown finish.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

