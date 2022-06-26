Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection is ready for all your adventures, travels & work uses

Use the NONA LOOP hang-drying system anywhere you please, from the yard to the balcony to indoors. Its compact size makes it easy to take anywhere with you, and its detachable design allows it to work in a variety of spots. In fact, you can install the wall mounts with stainless steel screws for a strong hold that supports up to 15 pounds. Alternatively, use an adhesive tab for a light hold that supports small items weighing up to 2 pounds. Made entirely from recycled ocean plastic from fishing nets, it provides a big impact in small spaces. With a removable design, it lets you maximize your space without having to maintain a dedicated line-drying spot. Furthermore, this sustainably-designed clothes-drying system is ideal for urban living where space is at a minimum. Lower your laundry costs and carbon footprint while you also prevent plastic from entering the ocean.

