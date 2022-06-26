ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“We love you Adam’ - Bandmates rally around drummer injured in alleged assault near South Station

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2lmL_0gMkzuwm00
“We love you Adam’ - Bandmates rally about drummer injured in alleged assault near South Station. (Family photo) (Family photo)

The investigation into the alleged assault of a local musician near South Station remains “very active” according to Boston Police, as fans of the rock band that drummer Adam Neufell belongs to try to figure out what’s next.

Family and friends of Neufell say he was attacked early Friday morning by a group of young men, while out with his girlfriend.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. Neufell was knocked unconscious, according to his family, and suffered a broken nose and concussion. Neufell and his girlfriend Celia Joseph were spending some time walking around the city Thursday night. His family says the alleged assault happened just after midnight Friday morning as they were attempting to make their way home after missing a train.

Witness video shows several young men attacking Neufell before running back to a waiting SUV. Boston 25 has blurred the video because no arrests have been made as of Sunday.

Neufell is a member of the Massachusetts-based band “Young Other,” which bills itself as a rock band “with a cutting, modern twist on the ‘Seattle Sound’ backed with explosive drums, bass licks fusing groove and intricacy, and melodic guitar work boasting solos that speak.”

On Sunday, the band asked its fans to keep Neufell in their prayers. Young Other recently returned from playing at the “Welcome to Rockville” festival at the Daytona Speedway down in Florida.

The band is scheduled to perform again next week.

“As of right now, Adam and his family are working close with doctors and specialists to determine the extent of his concussion and injuries, and if Adam will be able to perform at next week’s upcoming run of shows. We will keep everyone updated over the next few days with the answers that we received from the healthcare professionals,” said the band in a post to Instagram on Sunday.

The band says the assault has caused Adam to have “increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, along with various bruising in and around his body.”

“Please keep Adam, his girlfriend Celia, and their families in your thoughts and prayers for a quick, healthy, full recovery... We love you Adam,” said the band in its post.

A spokesperson for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston 25 News on Saturday that “Violence has absolutely no place in the City of Boston. Boston Police are actively investigating the situation.”

On Sunday, a Boston Police spokesperson said the investigation remains “very active.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 19

Lisa Henry
3d ago

prayers. and they have the plate number of the suv that they got into. so why aren't they in jail yet? this city is getting worse everyday. May God give us strength an I hope that we all can pull together. they should be put in jail an not just for a short time either

Reply(1)
8
Kacou Philippe son
3d ago

Violence is not tolerable. I'm against Violence. I will never hurt someone. That's something I told God. And I'm committed to it.

Reply
4
Billy P
2d ago

this is becoming a regular thing in Boston after Rachel Rollins announced many many crimes would no longer be prosecuted which translates to a get out of jail free card! when criminals are not held responsible for their actions the result is always an increase not only on crime but level (severity) of it. An 80 plus year old man and a woman with her baby were also recently severely beaten. No justice for the victims but at least these thugs don't have to worry about an arrest record.

Reply
3
 

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The US Sun

What happened at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia?

SEVERAL shots were fired inside Tysons Corner Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Virginia mall-goers were asked to shelter in place. What happened at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia?. Around 3pm ET on Saturday, June 18, shots were fired inside Tysons Corner Center - a mall located in Fairfax, Virginia.
FAIRFAX, VA
