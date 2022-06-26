“We love you Adam’ - Bandmates rally around drummer injured in alleged assault near South Station

“We love you Adam’ - Bandmates rally about drummer injured in alleged assault near South Station. (Family photo) (Family photo)

The investigation into the alleged assault of a local musician near South Station remains “very active” according to Boston Police, as fans of the rock band that drummer Adam Neufell belongs to try to figure out what’s next.

Family and friends of Neufell say he was attacked early Friday morning by a group of young men, while out with his girlfriend.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. Neufell was knocked unconscious, according to his family, and suffered a broken nose and concussion. Neufell and his girlfriend Celia Joseph were spending some time walking around the city Thursday night. His family says the alleged assault happened just after midnight Friday morning as they were attempting to make their way home after missing a train.

Witness video shows several young men attacking Neufell before running back to a waiting SUV. Boston 25 has blurred the video because no arrests have been made as of Sunday.

Neufell is a member of the Massachusetts-based band “Young Other,” which bills itself as a rock band “with a cutting, modern twist on the ‘Seattle Sound’ backed with explosive drums, bass licks fusing groove and intricacy, and melodic guitar work boasting solos that speak.”

On Sunday, the band asked its fans to keep Neufell in their prayers. Young Other recently returned from playing at the “Welcome to Rockville” festival at the Daytona Speedway down in Florida.

The band is scheduled to perform again next week.

“As of right now, Adam and his family are working close with doctors and specialists to determine the extent of his concussion and injuries, and if Adam will be able to perform at next week’s upcoming run of shows. We will keep everyone updated over the next few days with the answers that we received from the healthcare professionals,” said the band in a post to Instagram on Sunday.

The band says the assault has caused Adam to have “increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, along with various bruising in and around his body.”

“Please keep Adam, his girlfriend Celia, and their families in your thoughts and prayers for a quick, healthy, full recovery... We love you Adam,” said the band in its post.

A spokesperson for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston 25 News on Saturday that “Violence has absolutely no place in the City of Boston. Boston Police are actively investigating the situation.”

On Sunday, a Boston Police spokesperson said the investigation remains “very active.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

