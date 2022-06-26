Man shot near Fremont Street

Authorities identified 39-year-old Saiaiga Tauiliili as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured a woman on June 21 in North Las Vegas. The fatal car crash took place on southbound IR15, north of mile marker 109 at about 6:38 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a blue Toyota Highlander was heading southbound on IR15 just north of mile marker 109 when the driver failed to maintain the Toyota’s marked travel lane and the vehicle went into the dirt median.

