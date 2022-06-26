Man shot near Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly released videos from police are offering a look into how first responders evacuated scores of people as an inferno decimated multiple downtown Las Vegas condominiums earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police uploaded more than two hours of body-worn camera video from officers who...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police paid a visit to Hells Angels Motorcycle Club members on Wednesday. LVMPD Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez confirmed that SWAT served a search warrant at an address near the 1500 block of E. Bonanza Road. Upon arrival, FOX5 saw that the building belonged to Hells Angels.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police are searching for two people who were involved in a violent interaction with store employees on the Las Vegas Strip. It happened on Tuesday, at a “high-end retail store” on Las Vegas Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police say a woman and man entered a store and were recognized […]
At Least 2 Hospitalized after Suspected DUI Crash on Jones Boulevard. The accident occurred around 3:36 a.m. at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard according to Vegas Authorities. Furthermore, per reports, four vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at the intersection when an alleged impaired driver struck them. Moreover,...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a serious crash between a vehicle and person near East Tropicana and Ocean Drive right in front of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Tuesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. June 28. LVMPD...
Authorities identified 39-year-old Saiaiga Tauiliili as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured a woman on June 21 in North Las Vegas. The fatal car crash took place on southbound IR15, north of mile marker 109 at about 6:38 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a blue Toyota Highlander was heading southbound on IR15 just north of mile marker 109 when the driver failed to maintain the Toyota’s marked travel lane and the vehicle went into the dirt median.
43-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision near Simmons Street. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. along Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. Per initial reports, for unknown reasons Holmes’ Cadillac collided with a tractor trailer turning onto Carey. Eventually, Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene by responding...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly house party shooting in 2020. According to Metro police, 21-year-old Charro Kennebruew was arrested in southern California and will be extradited to Las Vegas on open murder charges. The shooting happened on Oct. 5, 2020 just before 12:30 a.m. near the […]
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Meet the Big Squeeze’s cousin on the 95/515. We’ve been talking for months about the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s fixer-upper project on the freeway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Charleston. Now welcome to the upgrade work on Charleston itself around...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced Monday morning that it is beginning a crackdown on aggressive drivers and speeders from June 27 through July 18. The crackdown is part of the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s- Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) Joining Forces program....
Authorities identified 22-year-old Katherine Garcia as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured Pierre Angelo Betancourt Oliver on June 18 in Las Vegas. The fatal car crash was reported at about 10:03 p.m. on southbound US 95 just north of mile marker 39 near...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You light it and they will write it! Clark County inspectors were out enforcing the fight against illegal fireworks. Tuesday was the first day of fireworks sales in southern Nevada. At TNT fireworks, sales have already taken place, and at the same time, safety practices have been shared. “I bought a […]
Auto-Pedestrian Crash at Stephanie Street Left One Injured. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Stephanie Street and Warm Springs, per initial reports. According to police, two pedestrians walking inside the marked crosswalk were hit by a Cadillac, under unknown circumstances. Responding medics treated one person at...
