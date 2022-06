ROANOKE CO., Va. – 6:55 a.m. update:. The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Hit and Run on Interstate 81, involving a VDOT contractor in the work zone. State police say the crash happened in Roanoke County at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, as the worker exited a piece of construction equipment which was being loaded on a lowboy trailer and was struck by a tractor trailer. This was just before the Interstate 581 exit.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO