ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Justin Thomas critical of officials putting final group on clock at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwmQv_0gMkzLUh00
Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas was watching some major championship golf Sunday and didn’t like what he saw.

During the final round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club outside of Washington, D.C., the final group of Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun and Hye-Jin Choi were put on the clock with just two holes remaining.

Slow play has been a topic of discussion over the weekend at the women’s PGA, especially after the last group Saturday played in 5 hours and 45 minutes, causing the last half hour of coverage to be bumped off of NBC.

The two-time PGA champion admitted there’s a problem with slow play on Twitter, but also wanted officials to read the room, especially that late into a final round of a major.

KPMG: Leaderboard | Photos

Comments / 15

Gary Markle
2d ago

Who were they holding up.They we're the last group.Were they making the officials late for their cocktail hour?I don't condone slow play but there is a time to utilize common sense.

Reply
2
Related
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson all made a name for themselves at John Deere Classic. How one tournament director wooed top young talent to America's Heartland

The corn fields adjacent to John Deere headquarters in Silvis, Illinois, typically are knee-high by the 4th of July. That’s how Webb Simpson remembers them as he returns to this northwestern corner of the Land of Lincoln for the first time in a dozen years to play at TPC Deere Run in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, which is celebrating its 50th edition.
SILVIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Brittney Griner Looks Terrified In 1st Clear Photos Of WNBA Star Arrested In Russia 4 Months Ago

The world has been waiting for news about Brittney Griner after she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, per the Associated Press. Since then, Brittney, 31, has remained in Russian custody on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. In the first clear photos of the American sports star since her arrest, Brittney appeared uneased as she was led into a preliminary hearing at a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki. The closed-doors hearing extended Griner’s detention for another six months. Her trial currently has a July 1 date, per the AP.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Kpmg Women#Pga#Nbc
golfmagic.com

Rookie who turned down "crazy" LIV Golf offer wins first KFT event

Pierceson Coody revealed earlier in the month he had turned down a multimillion offer to join the controversial LIV Golf series in favour of chasing his PGA Tour dream. His name might not be familiar to you unless you are a massive golf fan. But make no mistake, you will likely be hearing a lot more about him if he keeps up this form.
GOLF
The Spun

Major Suspensions Likely Coming For Prominent NASCAR Team

There are going to be some big-time suspensions coming for another NASCAR team due to this new tire rule. Chris Buescher lost his bumper tire during Sunday's race, which means that his crew chief and two other team members will be suspended for the next four races. Here are some...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LIV Golf rumors: Top 10 player in the world could be next to jump

The LIV Golf tour continues to poach players off the PGA Tour, but could the next one be a top-10 player?. This broadway battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been the center of attention for months. More golfers continue to make the switch, but the most recent rumors suggest it could be a top-10 player in the world, and that could be a defining moment for both sides.
GOLF
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Honest Reaction To First-Round Loss At Wimbledon

Serena Williams showed plenty of heart in her return at Wimbledon this Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to get past France's Harmony Tan in the first round. Williams, 40, led Tan 5-4 in set three and was two points away from winning the match. But her legs grew tired, she missed shots the all-time great usually doesn't and Tan took advantage.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf player to appeal £100k fine from DP World Tour

A LIV Golf player is appealing his £100,000 fine and suspension from the DP World Tour and plans to take his case “as far as necessary” after taking legal advice, according to a report by The Times. The only player to publicly state they plan to appeal...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Announced Big Joint Venture On Tuesday

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour bolstered their strategic alliance by announcing a 13-year joint venture partnership. On Tuesday afternoon, the two parties held a press conference to reveal a partnership that "will provide additional competitive opportunities for professional golfers of both Tours." Starting in 2023, the top-10 players...
GOLF
Golf Digest

LPGA Tour players continue to share statement about Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

In the days following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, revoking the right to abortion, numerous LPGA Tour players have made statements on social media. More than 15 current and former players have shared an identical message on Instagram and Twitter, saying the ruling was a "monumental step backwards in women’s rights history."
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy