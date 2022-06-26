ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Mr. Happy Face, hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona, named 'World's Ugliest Dog'

KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALUMA, Calif. -- The "World's Ugliest Dog" competition in Sonoma County has crowned a new winner -- and he's a looker!. Mr. Happy Face, a hairless Chinese-crested Chihuahua mix from Flagstaff, Arizona, took...

abc7news.com

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Depot Hotel reopens as The Depot

After closing in December, shortly after the historic building was sold to developers Ken and Stacy Mattson, the Depot Hotel and Restaurant reopened this week. Now promoted as simply The Depot or The Depot Restaurant, the restaurant offers a limited menu for patio and take-out dining. The new menu features...
SONOMA, CA
FOX40

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
ksro.com

Cotati Mural with Pistols Painted Over

A mural depicting a skeleton holding two pistols has been painted over in Cotati, after public outcry. The mural was commissioned by business owner, Ryan Podesta, who asked artist Vinnie Schraner of Rohnert Park to paint the mural on the side of his business, Thirsty First Outfitters. The shop is a tactical sports store, and Podesta also owns Playland, a paintball and airsoft center in Petaluma. The mural was completed in early May, and after the school shooting on May 24th in Uvalde, Texas, community members began to object to the artwork online. It was vandalized twice before Podesta decided it was best to paint over it. Cotati Mayor Mark Landman praised Podesta for resolving the issue peacefully and quickly.
COTATI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dies in Petaluma grass fire

PETALUMA, Calif. - A man has died in connection with a grass fire in Petaluma. The blaze, named the Roblar Fire, started about 2:30 p.m. Monday in a rural area. Smoke from the fire could be seen across Petaluma and Cotati-Rohnert Park. After burning 63 acres, the fire is now...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Fire responding to wildfire burning in Sonoma County

SONOMA, Calif. - A wildfire is burning in Sonoma County Monday afternoon, Cal Fire officials say. The Roblar incident was first reported just after 3 p.m. Rancho Adobe Fire Department put out an alert to say the fire was burning on Roblar and Canfield roads, west of Cotati and east of Bloomfield.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for having more than 500 pounds of fireworks

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a man on Monday for possessing more than 500 pounds of fireworks. Detectives found the fireworks, which police called “illegal and dangerous,” at the Santa Rosa home of 31-year-old Jaime Antonio Moreno. Moreno was known to be selling the illegal fireworks throughout Sonoma County, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 earthquake strikes Lake County

(KRON) – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck two kilometers northwest of Cobb, California early Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:57 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COBB, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
Dogs
Lifestyle
Pets
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

No Petaluma Fireworks Show for the 4th of July

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma won’t happen this year. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department cancelled the show, blaming the drought and climate concerns, and issues with the fireworks operator. Officials say there have been issues with the supply chain, and with the operator fulfilling contractual obligations for the past several weeks and months. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department says it’s exploring alternative ways to celebrate the Fourth of July. Petaluma has banned all fireworks since June of 2020.
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.2 Earthquake Rumbles in Northern California: USGS

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Cobb, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 4:57 a.m., was centered about 1.5 miles northwest of Cobb and about 16 miles northeast of Healdsburg, the USGS said. The temblor initially was measured at a...
COBB, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

The Best Sea Ranch Rentals On The California Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you haven’t heard of the Sea Ranch in California, you’re in for a treat. It might be Sonoma County’s best-kept secret. The tiny town — population just 1,305 — is perched on a beautiful stretch of rugged coastline overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The private, environmentally planned community sits along California’s famous Highway One, so getting there is definitely half the fun. Speaking of that, Sea Ranch is about a 2.5-hour drive from San Francisco, nestled among California’s legendary redwoods.
SEA RANCH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gonzalo Torres Dies in Head-On Collision on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

70-Year-Old Victim Killed in Auto Accident near Canon Road. Police responded to the scene near Canon Road, on June 20th. Per reports, the collision involved a Toyota Camry and a vehicle carrier trailer. Investigators say Torres was driving the Toyota south when he crossed into northbound lanes for reasons unknown....
FAIRFIELD, CA

