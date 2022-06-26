Mr. Happy Face, hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona, named 'World's Ugliest Dog'

A mural depicting a skeleton holding two pistols has been painted over in Cotati, after public outcry. The mural was commissioned by business owner, Ryan Podesta, who asked artist Vinnie Schraner of Rohnert Park to paint the mural on the side of his business, Thirsty First Outfitters. The shop is a tactical sports store, and Podesta also owns Playland, a paintball and airsoft center in Petaluma. The mural was completed in early May, and after the school shooting on May 24th in Uvalde, Texas, community members began to object to the artwork online. It was vandalized twice before Podesta decided it was best to paint over it. Cotati Mayor Mark Landman praised Podesta for resolving the issue peacefully and quickly.

COTATI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO