AI has busted into the art scene in a big way recently. Companies like Nvidia have been working on AI tools to make art out of basic squiggles (opens in new tab)while robot AI artists do unique and interesting paintings. (opens in new tab) Lately, the internet has been abuzz with images created by the DALL-E 2 art bot that can create images from just a few words. They are often a good mix of impressive and utterly cursed, much like these AI-generated Duke Nukems (opens in new tab).

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO