Orlando, FL

Orlando police searching for woman dragged by man

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a woman seen being dragged by...

click orlando

Orlando police search for man last seen June 9

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who previously “suffered a traumatic head injury” and was last seen on June 9. Herbert Lee McKinnon II was reported missing by his stepson on June 20, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Loud music and...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police investigating shooting at Wawa

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orange County. Police said two people shot at each other in the parking lot of the gas station on North John Young Parkway around 1:40 p.m. The subjects both left the scene. Police...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies searching for missing endangered Kissimmee teen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County sheriff's deputies say Rachael Oyinkansola Akinwole went missing from her home in Kissimmee on June 10 around 5:45 p.m. and has not come back. The sheriff's office is now asking the public for help finding her. Before leaving the house, Akinwole said she...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man shot in attempted carjacking in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. Officials say a man in his 20s was approached by two...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car crashes into health clinic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car crashed into an Orlando business Wednesday morning, causing noticeable damage. The crash happened along Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane shortly before 4 a.m. A WFTV crew at the scene saw Orlando police investigating at Orange Blossom Family Health. Pictures show apparent damage...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

No one injured in shootout at Wawa in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Wawa at 2057 N. John Young Parkway near Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new...
ORLANDO, FL
Roberto Clemente
WESH

Scammers pretending to be Daytona Beach police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the last couple of weeks, victims in Daytona Beach have lost several hundred thousand dollars to a particular scam where someone pretends to be police. Detective Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer says technology is a blessing and a curse. He explains it is a curse if...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
#Police#Violent Crime#Crimeline
click orlando

Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and injured Tuesday evening in Oviedo in what a witness described as a road rage incident. News 6 photojournalist Jeff Segers showed up to the scene, capturing images of police and deputies as they cordoned off parts of the intersection near State Road 434 and Alexandria Boulevard.
OVIEDO, FL
wqcs.org

Kidnapping Suspect Shot Dead; Hostages Freed

Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shot outside convenience store in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting outside a convenience store in Cocoa. Police say the man was sitting on a bike on Peachtree Street near South Fiske Boulevard Monday night when someone shot him. His injuries are serious, and crews had to airlift him to...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee pastor accused of ‘exposing’ himself at Starbucks

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee pastor was arrested Monday after “exposing” himself at a local Starbucks, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received reports about the pastor sexually touching himself on May 9 at the Starbucks on 1041 W. Osceola Parkway.
KISSIMMEE, FL

