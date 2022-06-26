Orlando police searching for woman dragged by man

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who previously “suffered a traumatic head injury” and was last seen on June 9. Herbert Lee McKinnon II was reported missing by his stepson on June 20, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Loud music and...
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orange County. Police said two people shot at each other in the parking lot of the gas station on North John Young Parkway around 1:40 p.m. The subjects both left the scene. Police...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County sheriff's deputies say Rachael Oyinkansola Akinwole went missing from her home in Kissimmee on June 10 around 5:45 p.m. and has not come back. The sheriff's office is now asking the public for help finding her. Before leaving the house, Akinwole said she...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. Officials say a man in his 20s was approached by two...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A car crashed into an Orlando business Wednesday morning, causing noticeable damage. The crash happened along Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane shortly before 4 a.m. A WFTV crew at the scene saw Orlando police investigating at Orange Blossom Family Health. Pictures show apparent damage...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot in an attempted carjacking early that morning on South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 4:20 a.m. to the 8800 block of S. Orange Blossom Trail where they said...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police in Daytona Beach say the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old killed the victim because he was worried he would be outed for his sexual preference. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that 19-year-old Jakari Webb shot Telan Mann on June...
ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Wawa at 2057 N. John Young Parkway near Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new...
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County sheriff's deputies say a man in Enterprise swung a hatchet at his landlord and boss, and then shot him in the face. Fredie Vale, 47, is now charged with attempted murder. Deputies said Vale lived in a barn apartment on the 77-year-old victim's property...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday night, one person was rescued from a retention pond in Orlando before being taken to the hospital, officials said. Fire officials in Orange County said a car coming down from West Kaley and South Rio Grande went into the water. At one point,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After a racist tirade against the owners of an Orlando Asian-American restaurant went viral a couple of weeks ago, the Central Florida community responded with a wave of support, including from a brand new squad at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office created to give Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a voice.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the last couple of weeks, victims in Daytona Beach have lost several hundred thousand dollars to a particular scam where someone pretends to be police. Detective Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer says technology is a blessing and a curse. He explains it is a curse if...
SHARPES, Fla. — A bystander ran into a burning house in Brevard County earlier Wednesday morning to warn the family inside. The fire quickly ripped through their mobile home on Chestnut Drive in Sharpes. A family with children was living there. A county official told WESH 2 News that...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police provided new details Tuesday morning about their search for a missing teen. Anaysia Brown, 13, was located late Monday night in Osceola County, according to Altamonte Springs police. Police said Brown was found in good health and has since been reunited with...
OVIEDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and injured Tuesday evening in Oviedo in what a witness described as a road rage incident. News 6 photojournalist Jeff Segers showed up to the scene, capturing images of police and deputies as they cordoned off parts of the intersection near State Road 434 and Alexandria Boulevard.
Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Investigates has discovered an Orlando police officer has been reassigned to work in the 911 call center. William Escobar was on the state attorney’s Brady List, meaning his credibility as an officer was questionable. Channel 9 investigative reporter Daralene Jones has learned that his...
COCOA, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting outside a convenience store in Cocoa. Police say the man was sitting on a bike on Peachtree Street near South Fiske Boulevard Monday night when someone shot him. His injuries are serious, and crews had to airlift him to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee pastor was arrested Monday after “exposing” himself at a local Starbucks, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received reports about the pastor sexually touching himself on May 9 at the Starbucks on 1041 W. Osceola Parkway.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department on Twitter Sunday shared a flyer provided by Crimeline of a potential reward for information about an alleged incident where a man was seen dragging a woman in the Engelwood Park neighborhood last week. Officers responded Monday to the 800 bock of...
