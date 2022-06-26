ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

G7 leaders mock Vladimir Putin over shirtless horse-riding picture

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqeS0_0gMky4bo00

G7 Summit leaders mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday over his infamous bare-chested pic atop a horse.

“Jackets on – jackets off …” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other world leaders as he sat down at a roundtable at the summit in Germany, according to video.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied, “Let’s wait for the picture.”

Johnson shot back to laughter, “We all have to show we’re tougher than Putin.”

Trudeau quipped, “We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback-riding display.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Oh, yes!

“Horseback riding is the best,” he said jokingly.

Johnson added cheekily, “We got to show them our pecs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KC7k_0gMky4bo00
World leaders mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous shirtless photos at the G 7 Summit.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ek6C4_0gMky4bo00
The photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a horse shirtless is from 2009.
AFP/Getty Images

The leaders were referencing a photo taken in 2009 that showed Putin riding a horse shirtless with a gold chain and sunglasses.

Putin has been photographed multiple times without a shirt on. In 2018, he defended the topless choice to Australian journalists, saying he “has no need to hide.

“When I am on vacation, I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Putin told an Australian journalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPNfy_0gMky4bo00
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been photographed shirtless many times.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYMBq_0gMky4bo00
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he sees no reason to hide when he’s on vacation.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaN36_0gMky4bo00
The leaders also discussed ways to retaliate against Russia for their invasion of Ukraine.
REUTERS

Discussing more serious matters at the summit, the heads of the United States, England, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, joined by the EU president, discussed ways they could further punish Putin and Russia for sparking war with Ukraine in February.

Banning gold imports from Russia was a move the leaders proposed.

US President Joe Biden did not poke any fun at Putin but did condemn him for the latest round of missiles that were fired at Kyiv early Sunday.

“It’s more of their barbarism,” he said.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Boris Johnson
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
UPI News

New Zealand designates Proud Boys, The Base as terrorist groups

June 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand has quietly designated the Proud Boys and The Base, two right-wing extremist groups in the United States, as terrorist organizations. The groups were separately designated under the authority of Police Commissioner Andrew Coster on June 20 but the moves were made public Monday in a statement published by the official New Zealand Gazette.
CONGRESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy