Terry James Brackenbury, 52, of Hamilton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Terry was born on May 2, 1970, in Chino Hills, California, the son of Harry Paul and Betty Jean (Kruckow) Brackenbury. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1988, and he was united in marriage to Amy Lynn Wear on October 16, 1993. Terry later married Deborah “Debbie” (McCracken) Miller on July 4, 2021.

HAMILTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO