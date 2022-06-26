ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Several agencies respond to motorcycle crash, fire along 199

By KTVL
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on...

kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Firefighters battling wildfire near Collins Mountain

Rogue River/Siskiyou National Forest — Fire crews are at the scene of a 1 to 2-acre fire near Collins Mountian, approximately 1.5 miles west of Applegate Lake. No structures are threatened at this time. Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou firefighters are battling the burning...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

A woman was arrested for an alleged DUII incident on Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:45 p.m. a deputy observed a sedan facing north in the northbound lane at the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road. It was evident that the vehicle had been struck and spun around while traveling southbound. A pickup was located off the west side of the roadway in a vineyard where it had landed after rolling. There were no reported injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man arrested for arson in Siskiyou County

MACDOEL, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a fire in northeastern Siskiyou County on Sunday, according to Cal Fire. A Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officer, along with a Klamath National Forest Law Enforcement Officer, arrested the man in the Macdoel area. The man was booked into...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after setting a home on fire in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — A man was arrested Saturday morning after setting a home on fire on July 25. Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Armstrong was arrested after Del Norte Sheriff's deputies rule the case as arson. Deputies said the fire occurred after a dispute among tenants of the residence. Deputies arrived...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
KDRV

Half-acre grass fire starts from structure fire in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - ODF firefighters are mopping up a half-acre grassfire that resulted from a structure fire on the 400-block of Nugget Drive in Rogue River. Crews were able to quickly create a break with a bulldozer and firefighters on scene are now reinforcing fire lines and looking for potential new starts. A Type 2 helicopter was also brought out to do a recon flight for additional spot fires in the area.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
crimevoice.com

Man accused of swinging hammer at cars in Crescent City

Originally published as a Crescent City Police Department Facebook post:. “On 6-17-22 just before noon, the Crescent City Police Department received a call for service regarding a subject possibly vandalizing something near the intersection of 7th and H Street. Chief Griffin responded to the call and located Alonzo Riley, (age...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE resources respond to three fires in Siskiyou County

CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE BOTH JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE CHARGE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Winston Police charged a man following an alleged elude incident on Monday night. Sergeant Mike Miller said at just before 10:30 p.m. an officer had a vehicle pass him at just over 100 miles-per-hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone, in the area of Lookingglass Road and Abraham Avenue. Miller said the officer began pursuing the vehicle. It continued to speed down Lookingglass Road near Timothy before pulling into a driveway and stopping.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, and scratched them during the incident. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR

